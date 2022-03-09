Ontario to drop most mask mandates on March 21, remaining pandemic rules to lift by end of April

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, is announcing the new changes Wednesday.

We are now learning to live with and manage COVID-19 for the long term, Moore said.

The move comes after the province already began rolling back some pandemic health measures last week, as it lifted proof-of-vaccination rules for certain businesses as well as capacity limits for businesses and social gatherings.

On March 21, masking requirements will be removed in most indoor settings in the province, including restaurants, retail and grocery stores and schools.

Mandates will remain in place for public transit, long-term care and retirement homes, shelters, jails and congregate care and living settings.

Other measures in schools will also be lifted on that date, including removing cohoriting and daily on-site screening. In addition, all other regulatory requirements for businesses will be removed, including passive screening and safety plans.

Then on April 27, all remaining mask requirements and emergency orders will expire.

The province also says it will make changes to the way it reports data related to COVID-19. As of Friday, the government says it will no longer report deaths of people with the virus who died of an unrelated cause. Instead, the Ministry of Health will only report deaths where COVID-19 was the underlying cause, contributed to the underlying cause, or where the cause of death is unknown or missing.

Meanwhile, Ontario is also expanding its list of settings eligible for PCR testing to include home and community care settings and provincial demonstration schools.

