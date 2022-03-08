Evacuation routes in jeopardy as Russia continues shelling near strategic Ukrainian cities

The latest:

Overnight strikes killed 21, including 2 children, in Sumy, Ukrainian general prosecutor's office says.

Ukraine's president calls for expansion of humanitarian corridors, more support from Red Cross, Western countries.

Shelling reported on Mariupol escape route as buses evacuate people from Sumy.

2 million people have now fled Ukraine, UN official says.

What questions do you have about Russia's invasion of Ukraine? Send an email to ask@cbc.ca (new window) .

Corpses littered the streets of Mariupol, where besieged residents have increasingly turned to breaking into stores to try to feed themselves. People got water from streams or by melting snow.

Europe's worst refugee crisis since the Second World War grew even more severe, with UN officials reporting that two million people have now fled Ukraine (new window).

Moscow's forces have laid siege to Ukrainian cities and cut off food, water, heat and medicine in a growing humanitarian disaster. But for days, attempts to create corridors to safely evacuate civilians have stumbled amid continuing fighting and objections to the proposed routes.

One evacuation attempt Tuesday did appear at least partially successful: A convoy of buses packed with people fleeing the fighting moved along a snowy road from Sumy, a northeastern city of a quarter-million people, according to video from the Ukrainian communications agency.

WATCH | Residents of Sumy, Ukraine, evacuate from city:

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

The Russian military said 723 people were evacuated from Sumy to the Ukrainian city of Poltava. It identified them as mostly citizens of India, with the rest from China, Jordan and Tunisia. It made no mention of any Ukrainians among those evacuated.

Hours before the convoy reached Sumy, overnight strikes killed 21 people there, including two children, according to the Ukrainian general prosecutor's office. Since the invasion began, more than 400 civilian deaths have been recorded by the UN human rights office, which said the true number is much higher.

Shelling reported on escape route

Meanwhile, buses emblazoned with red cross symbols carried water, medicine and food toward the encircled southern port of Mariupol, scene of some of the worst desperation. Vereshchuk said the vehicles would then ferry civilians out of the city of 430,000 people.

But soon after officials announced that buses were on their way, the Ukrainian president's office said it had been informed of shelling on the escape route.

It is unclear whether the supply convoy made it to Mariupol — and it appeared unlikely that civilians would be able to board the buses to get out.

WATCH | The effort to get aid to fleeing Ukrainians:

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

The deputy mayor of Mariupol cast doubt on the evacuations, telling the BBC that Russian forces continued to pound areas where people were trying to gather ahead of being taken out. He said some roads were blocked, while others were mined.

So we cannot establish sustainable ceasefire and safety route at the moment, Serhiy Orlov said. So we still have ... a city in blockade.

Desperate conditions

The city is without water, heat, working sewage systems or phone service. Authorities planned to start digging mass graves for all the dead.

With the electricity out, many people are relying on their car radios for information, picking up news from stations broadcast from areas controlled by Russian forces or Russian-backed separatists

Theft has become widespread for food, clothes and even furniture, with locals referring to the practice as getting a discount.

WATCH | Russia using 'sledgehammer' tactics, retired general says:

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Ludmila Amelkina walked along an alley strewn with rubble, with walls pocked by gunfire, as she described the destruction inside the city and the conditions residents faced.

We don't have electricity, we don't have anything to eat, we don't have medicine. We've got nothing, she said.

In a video address from an undisclosed location, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a child died of dehydration in Mariupol, in a sign of how desperate the city's population has become.

Questions around safe corridors

The exact status of the humanitarian corridors was not clear. The Russian military said it proposed safe corridors from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol — two for each city, one leading toward Russia and the other toward the West.

It said that the Ukrainian side accepted only one of those 10 corridors — from Sumy to Poltava. Ukrainian officials have rejected the idea of sending civilians to Russia, but there was no immediate word on whether they had turned down those other corridors.

Civilians use a plank to cross the Irpin River, located northwest of Kyiv, on Monday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP/DIMITAR DILKOFF

Nearly two weeks into the fighting, Russian forces have captured a swath of southern and coastal Ukraine but have seen their advances stopped in many areas — including around Kyiv, the capital — by nimble Ukrainian fighters targeting Moscow's armoured columns.

The fighting has caused global economic turmoil, with energy prices surging worldwide and stocks plummeting. It also threatens the food supply of millions around the globe who rely on crops farmed in the fertile Black Sea region.

Western countries have rushed weapons to Ukraine and moved to slap Vladimir Putin's Russia with sanctions.

On Tuesday, the U.S. announced a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports (new window), while Shell said it would stop buying oil and natural gas from Russia.

President speaks from Kyiv

Ukraine's military said Ukrainian forces continued defence operations in the Mariupol suburbs. The military said demoralized Russian forces are engaging in looting in places they have occupied, commandeering civilian buildings like farm hangars for military equipment, and are setting up firing positions in populated areas. The claims could not be independently verified.

The battle for Mariupol is crucial because its capture could allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of the Kyiv region, said Ukraine was also making arrangements to get people out of the Kyiv suburb of Irpin.

Later Tuesday, Zelensky released a selfie video of himself standing near the presidential offices in Kyiv, with piles of sandbags, a snow-dusted fir tree and a few cars in the background.

It was the second video in 24 hours showing him near the country's seat of power, an apparent bid to dispel any doubts about whether he had fled the city.

Snow fell. It's that kind of springtime. You see, it's that kind of wartime, that kind of springtime, he said in a soft voice. Harsh. But we will win.

Later, he evoked British wartime leader Winston Churchill as he told the U.K. Parliament that his country would fight Russia's invasion to the end in Ukraine's cities, fields and riverbanks.

Zelensky told British lawmakers we will not give up and we will not lose, in a speech that evoked Churchill's stirring never surrender speech during the darkest days of World War II.

WATCH | Zelensky asks international community to recognize Russia as a 'terrorist state':

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

The Associated Press