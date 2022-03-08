Following social media pressure, McDonald’s joins companies suspending business in Russia

The fast food chain, along with other multinational giants such as PepsiCo and Coca-Cola, have faced mounting pressure on social media to cut ties with Russia due to their large footprint in the country.

On Tuesday, McDonald's announced in a statement (new window)that it will temporarily close its more than 800 restaurants and pause all operations in Russia. The U.S.-based chain said it will continue to pay salaries of the 62,000 Russian employees who will be affected by the closure.

The conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Europe has caused unspeakable suffering to innocent people, said CEO Chris Kempczinski. We join the world in condemning aggression and violence and praying for peace.

McDonald's joins more than 200 companies that have curtailed their Russian operations, according to a report by Jeffrey Sonnenfeld (new window), a management professor at Yale University.

Those companies include Ikea, Apple, H&M, Canada Goose, Visa and Mastercard (new window).

On Monday, Quebec-based convenience store chain Couche-Tard also joined in, announcing it was suspending operations of its 38 Circle K brand stores in Russia.

We condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the huge human impact it is having for both Ukrainians and Russians, Couche-Tard CEO Brian Hannasch said in a statement (new window).

Companies still in Russia

Sonnenfeld has also identified more than 25 companies that still have significant exposure in Russia. A number of those businesses, such as Starbucks, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Burger King and KFC, have now become targets on social media where there are calls to boycott them.

McDonald's was also a target, but the backlash it has faced should now come to an end.

Sherry Zak of Halifax said she has reached out to several targeted companies on social media and sometimes by personal email to demand they pull out of Russia.

Zak, who is of Ukrainian descent, said she felt she had to take action to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

My husband and I were watching the news with tears in our eyes, she said. It's just heartbreaking. We're just trying to make a change, make some change, make it stop.

Last week, the New York State Common Retirement Fund, one of the largest public pension funds in the United States, also took a stand.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli wrote letters to several companies with ties to Russia the fund has holdings in, urging them to pause or end their dealings with the country.

Companies like McDonald's and PepsiCo, which have a large footprint in Russia, need to consider whether doing business in Russia is worth the risk during this extraordinarily volatile time, he said in a statement.

Companies respond — or don't

Pepsi and Coca-Cola have yet to announce any changes to their Russian operations and did not respond to requests for comment.

According to its website (new window), U.S.-based Pepsi is the largest food and beverage manufacturer in Russia, employing about 19,000 people at numerous offices and production sites in the country.

The Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company owns 10 production plants in Russia, according to Russian news agency, TASS (new window).

TASS reported last week that a Coca-Cola spokesperson said all its Russian facilities are fully operational.

Burger King, Starbucks and KFC did reply to requests for comment, each stating they don't directly own their Russian locations and have donated money to help support humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine.

Burger King's owner, Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International (RBI), said it has 800 Burger Kings in Russia, each owned and operated by local franchisees.

We support the sanctions [targeting Russia] that have been put in place by the U.S., E.U., Canada and other countries and will insist that our franchisees in Russia abide by those as well, said RBI spokesperson, Leslie Walsh, in an email.

U.S.-based Yum! Brands, which owns KFC said that almost all its approximately 1,000 KFC restaurants in Russia are operated by independent owners under license or franchise agreements.

The company also said it has suspended all investment and restaurant development in Russia and will redirect all profits from operations in Russia to relief efforts in Ukraine.

Starbucks said it has 130 stores in Russia that are owned and operated by a licensed partner.

In a letter posted online (new window), Starbucks CEO Kevin R. Johnson said the coffee chain will donate any royalties from its business operations in Russia to relief efforts.

We condemn the unprovoked, unjust and horrific attacks on Ukraine by Russia, said Johnson.

But business professor Ian Lee said companies keeping any ties with Russia right now will continue to be judged harshly by people around the world.

They cannot be associated in any way shape or form with the Russian regime, and that's why they've got to leave, said Lee, a professor at Carleton University in Ottawa.

Those Western companies that remain are committing — are making an enormous strategic mistake, because they will be seen increasingly in the court of public opinion to be completely insensitive.

