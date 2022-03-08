Trudeau tours NATO base, announces renewal of Canadian mission in Latvia

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined his Spanish and Latvian counterparts for a tour of the western military alliance's base and training range outside Riga, Latvia's capital.

They visited with troops and met with NATO Sec. Gen. Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and how allies can prevent the war from spreading

Trudeau also announced today the early renewal of Canada's military contribution to NATO's deterrence mission, known as Operation Reassurance.

WATCH: Canada renews Operation Reassurance

The mandate for the deployment of hundreds of Canadian soldiers in Latvia had been slated to expire in 2023. The federal cabinet has extended it indefinitely in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Canada leads the NATO battle group in Latvia and plans on reinforcing it with an artillery battery, bringing the total contingent to roughly 660 soldiers.

The county also contributes two frigates to NATO standing naval task forces, a maritime surveillance plane and six CF-18s for air policing on a rotational basis.

