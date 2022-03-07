Convoy protest organizer Tamara Lich released from jail

Tamara Lich, 49, was behind a now-halted GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $10 million to support the protest in Ottawa, which became a weeks-long occupation.

She was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with counselling to commit mischief shortly before the major push by police to clear out the remaining protesters who occupied downtown Ottawa streets.

Lich was then denied bail on Feb. 22, but appealed leading to a bail review. On Monday, Superior Court Justice John Johnston said Lich ought to be released.

Her contact with other protesters and her social media use will be limited as conditions of her release.

The bail review hearing on March 2 focused in part on a relative who said they were prepared to act as a surety for Lich, meaning they would supervise her upon release to ensure she did not break her bail conditions.

The proposed surety, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, lives roughly a 20-minute drive away from Lich.

The surety has put up a $20,000 cash bond against Lich's release.

CBC News with files from Andrew Foote and Kristy Nease