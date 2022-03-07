Russia intensifies attacks as humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepens

The latest:

3rd round of talks between Ukraine, Russian delegations end with 'a little progress,' according to Ukrainians

Ukrainian president calls for global boycott of Russian exports, including oil.

Russian proposal for evacuation routes toward Russia or Belarus 'unacceptable,' says Ukrainian official.

UN refugee agency says 1.7 million people have now fled Ukraine.

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened Monday as Russian forces intensified their shelling, and food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce, in what the country condemned as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission.

A third round of talks between the two sides ended with a top Ukrainian official saying there had been minor, unspecified progress toward establishing safe corridors that would allow civilians to escape the fighting. Russia's top negotiator said he expects those corridors to start functioning Tuesday.

But that remained to be seen, given the failure of previous attempts to lead civilians to safety amid the biggest ground war in Europe since the Second World War.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces continued to pummel cities with rockets, and fierce fighting raged in places.

Efforts to set up safe corridors for civilians to leave besieged areas over the weekend fell apart. But the Russian Defence Ministry announced a new push Monday, saying civilians would be allowed to leave the capital of Kyiv, the southern port city of Mariupol and the cities of Kharkiv and Sumy.

The countries' foreign ministers are also scheduled to meet in Turkey on Thursday, according to that country's top diplomat.

Ukrainians, whose ferocious resistance has slowed the invasion and thwarted any hopes Moscow had for a lightning victory, have been reinforcing cities across the country.

Delegations from Ukraine, left, and Russia meet again for a third round of talks on Monday at Belavezhskaya Pushcha National Park, close to the Polish-Belarusian border in Belarus. Photo: Getty Images / AFP/BELTA/MAXIM GUCHEK

Dire situation in Mariupol

In one of the most desperate cities, the encircled southern port of Mariupol, an estimated 200,000 people were hoping to flee, and Red Cross officials waited to hear when a corridor would be established.

The city is short on water, food and power, and cellphone networks are down. Stores have been looted as residents search for essential goods.

Police moved through the city advising people to remain in shelters until they heard official messages broadcast over loudspeakers to leave.

Hospitals in Mariupol suffered shortages of antibiotics and painkillers, and doctors performed some emergency procedures without them.

WATCH | More intense bombardments to come, says retired Canadian major:

'We will fight to the death if necessary'

In Kyiv, soldiers and volunteers have built hundreds of checkpoints, often using sandbags, stacked tires and spiked cables.

Every house, every street, every checkpoint, we will fight to the death if necessary, said Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Dozens of makeshift kitchens are serving food to soldiers.

I'm carrying out my duty, working for my country, thanking our soldiers, Natalia Antonovska said at one kitchen. That's why I'm here, and I'm very proud of it.

Emergency officials in the Kharkiv region said overnight shelling killed at least eight people and wrecked residential buildings, medical and education facilities and administrative buildings.

I think it struck the fourth floor under us, Dmitry Sedorenko said from his Kharkiv hospital bed. Immediately, everything started burning and falling apart. When the floor collapsed beneath him, he crawled out through the third floor, past the bodies of some of his neighbours.

WATCH | Relentless shelling of Kharkiv leaves it in rubble:

The lack of phone networks has left anxious citizens approaching strangers to ask if they knew whether relatives living in other parts of the city were safe.

At the International Court of Justice at The Hague, Ukraine pleaded for an order to halt Russia's invasion, saying Moscow is already committing widespread war crimes and resorting to tactics reminiscent of medieval siege warfare. Russia snubbed Monday's hearings, leaving its seats in the Great Hall of Justice empty.

Failed evacuation

Routes lead to Belarus, Russia

The announcement follows two failed attempts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, from which the International Committee of the Red Cross estimated 200,000 people were trying to flee. Russia and Ukraine have traded blame for the failure. The Russian task force said Monday's ceasefire and the opening of the corridors was announced at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

According to maps published by the RIA news agency, the corridor from Kyiv will lead to Russian ally Belarus, and civilians from Kharkiv will only have a corridor leading to Russia. Corridors from Mariupol and Sumy will lead both to other Ukrainian cities and to Russia.

At a briefing Monday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk called the proposed evacuation routes to Russia and Belarus unacceptable.

The Ukrainian government is proposing eight humanitarian corridors, including from the southern port of Mariupol, that would allow civilians to travel to the western regions of Ukraine, where there is no Russian shelling.

Providing evacuation routes into the arms of the country that is currently destroying yours is a nonsense, said U.K. Europe Minister James Cleverly.

People cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the town of Irpin, northwest of Kiev, during shelling and shelling on March 5, 2022, 10 days after Russia launched an offensive military against Ukraine. Photo: afp via getty images / ARIS MESSINIS

The earlier breakdown of evacuations came as Ukraine officials said that Russian shelling intensified across the country.

Instead of humanitarian corridors, they can only make bloody ones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday. Today a family was killed in Irpin. Man, woman and two children. Right on the road. As in a shooting gallery.

Putin said Moscow's attacks could be halted only if Kyiv ceases hostilities. As he has often done, Putin blamed Ukraine for the war, telling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday that Kyiv needed to stop all hostilities and fulfil the well-known demands of Russia.

WATCH | Civilians killed in Russian attack on Irpin:

Putin launched his invasion with a string of false accusations against Kyiv, including that it is led by neo-Nazis intent on undermining Russia with the development of nuclear weapons.

As Russian attacks worsened, a brief reprieve from fighting in Mariupol collapsed. Heavy artillery hit residential areas in other large cities, local officials reported.

There can be no 'green corridors' because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom, Ukraine Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said on Telegram.

'Catastrophic' situation outside Kyiv: Ukrainian official

On what is known as Forgiveness Sunday in Orthodox Christianity, Zelensky said Ukraine will never forgive the shelling of its homes, the killing of unarmed people and the destruction of its infrastructure.

And God will not forgive, either today or tomorrow — never. And instead of a day of forgiveness, there will be a judgment day. Of this I am sure, he said in a video address.

The death toll remains unclear. The UN says it has confirmed just a few hundred civilian deaths but also warned that the number is a vast undercount.

Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich described a catastrophic situation in the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin, where efforts to evacuate residents on Sunday failed. About eight civilians, including a family, were killed by Russian shelling in Irpin, according to Mayor Oleksander Markyshin.

'Today a family was killed in Irpin. Man, woman and two children. Right on the road,' President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday. Photo: Reuters / Service de presse du gouvernement ukrainien

Video footage showed a shell slamming into a city street, not far from a bridge used by people fleeing the fighting. A group of fighters could be seen trying to help the family. Arestovich said the government was doing all it could to resume evacuations.

This is likely to represent an effort to break Ukrainian morale, the U.K. Ministry of Defence said of Russian tactics.

The United Nations' refugee agency on Monday said the number of people who have fled the war in Ukraine into other countries has increased to more than 1.7 million, up from more than 1.5 million on Sunday.

Nearly three-fifths of the total — nearly 1.03 million — arrived in Poland, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Over 180,000 went to Hungary and 128,000 to Slovakia.

WATCH | Ukrainians flee to Romanian border:

Tactics similar to Chechnya, Syria

British military officials compared Russia's tactics to those Moscow used in Chechnya and Syria, where surrounded cities were pulverized by airstrikes and artillery.

Food, water, medicine and almost all other supplies were in desperately short supply in Mariupol, where Russian and Ukrainian forces had agreed to an 11-hour ceasefire that would allow civilians and the wounded to be evacuated. But Russian attacks quickly closed the humanitarian corridor, Ukrainian officials said.

The handful of residents who managed to flee the city before the humanitarian corridor closed said the city of 430,000 had been devastated.

We saw everything: houses burning, all the people sitting in basements, said Yelena Zamay, who fled to one of the self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine held by pro-Russian separatists. No communication, no water, no gas, no light, no water. There was nothing.

Russia has made significant advances in southern Ukraine as it seeks to block access to the Sea of Azov. Capturing Mariupol could allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 in a move that most other countries considered illegal.

But much of the Russian advance has become stalled, including an immense military convoy that has been almost motionless for days north of Kyiv.

A senior U.S. defence official said Sunday that the U.S. assesses that about 95 per cent of the Russian forces that had been arrayed around Ukraine are now inside the country. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments, said Russian forces continue to advance in an attempt to isolate Kyiv, Kharkhiv and Chernihiv, but are being met with strong Ukrainian resistance.

The Associated Press with files from Reuters