Canada announces new sanctions against Russian individuals

A further 10 individuals were added to the sanctions list, their names suggested by Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader and activist, Trudeau said.

Canadian sanctions so far have targeted hundreds of officials in the Russian regime and a much smaller number of oligarchs.

Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte met at a Royal Air Force base west of London and also discussed Europe's dependency on Russian oil and natural gas.

Trudeau said Europeans have started to realize that Moscow is an unreliable partner.

Johnson has suggested that shifting that dependency may impact the world's climate change targets, but that doesn't mean goals are being abandoned.

The U.S. is currently discussing a ban on Russian oil. Johnson says it is an active discussion among allies.

Rutte says untangling energy supplies has to be done in an orderly manner.

Murray Brewster (new window) · CBC News