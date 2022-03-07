Locals open homes to Ukrainian refugees, but it’s unclear when — or if — they’ll be needed

The Canadian-born Polish woman said she has room in her Gatineau, Que., home for two refugees, should it ever be needed.

I'm more than happy to open my house, said Steczko. We have an apartment downstairs that's completely furnished, so we got space.

According to the United Nations, more than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began last month (new window) — and Steczko is among the many Canadians who've already offered to help them resettle.

Yet while Canada has the third-largest Ukrainian population in the world after Ukraine and Russia, some who work with refugees say the vast majority who've been displaced by the war likely won't be resettling here.

We've had a lot of inquiries, people wanting to offer their homes, people wanting to know how to sponsor, said Louisa Taylor, the co-founder and director of Refugee 613, an organization supporting Ottawa's response to refugees.

It's far too early to know anything about numbers coming to Ottawa … under the Canadian government's current refugee model, it could take months for Ukrainians to make their way here.

'Unlimited number' could be welcomed

Canada is home to more than 1.3 million people who reported their ethnic origin as Ukrainian to Statistics Canada in the 2016 census, with roughly 25,000 living in Ottawa and another 1,800 in Gatineau.

The federal government is waiving most typical visa requirements and is prepared to welcome an "unlimited number" of Ukrainians fleeing war (new window), according to Immigration Minister Sean Fraser.

Applicants will still need to supply biometrics and undergo a background screening process before leaving for Canada. The application process is slated to open in mid-March, Fraser said last week.

Generally in refugee resettlement, the goal is not to relocate people far from their homes, Taylor said, unless there is no other solution.

"So for example, with the Syrians (new window), most of them were in neighbouring countries — Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan — for a long time before they ever got resettled. And of course, there are many, many who are still waiting for resettlement," Taylor said.

Europe has also made unprecedented efforts to allow Ukrainians to claim asylum, she added.

So in this case, it's going to be expected in policy terms that most Ukrainians will stay in the countries of refuge that they get to first in Europe.

'You have to take care of these people'

In the meantime, Steczko — who has a background in holistic healing — has set up a network on social media to aid in the integration of any Ukraine refugees who do arrive.

You have to take care of these people, said Steczko, adding that those fleeing the war could arrive in a traumatized state. "You have to be able to deal with such intensity (new window), with emotion, to comfort them, to know what tools to offer them."

If the war moves closer to Poland, Steczko said she'd also consider flying there to help.

I have a basics in first aid, so I'd be willing to go there to help those that are harmed, she said.

Rachelle Elsiufi (new window) · CBC News