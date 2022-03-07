Ukraine rejects Russian proposal for humanitarian corridors that lead to Russia, Belarus

It was not immediately clear if any evacuations were taking place. Russian forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets even after the new announcement of corridors and fierce fighting continued in some areas, indicating there would be no wider cessation of hostilities.

A day earlier, hundreds of thousands of civilians attempting to flee to safety were forced to shelter from what Ukrainian officials said was Russian shelling in cities in the centre, north and south.

Officials from both sides planned a third round of talks Monday.

Russian forces continued their offensive, opening fire on the city of Mykolaiv, 480 kilometres south of the capital of Kyiv, Ukraine's General Staff said Monday morning. Rescuers said they were putting out fires in residential areas caused by rocket attacks.

Shelling also continued in the suburbs of Kyiv, including Irpin, which has been cut off from electricity, water and heating for three days.

Russia continues to carry out rocket, bomb and artillery strikes on the cities and settlements of Ukraine, the General Staff said. The invaders continue to use the airfield network of Belarus to carry out air strikes on Ukraine.

The Russians have also been targeting humanitarian corridors, taking women and children hostage and placing weapons in residential areas of cities, according to the General Staff.

A Russian task force said a ceasefire would start Monday morning, the 12th day of the war, for civilians from Kyiv, the southern port city of Mariupol, Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and Sumy. It wasn't immediately clear if fighting would stop beyond the areas mentioned in the task force's statement, or when the ceasefire would end.

Routes lead to Belarus, Russia

The announcement follows two failed attempts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, from which the International Committee of the Red Cross estimated 200,000 people were trying to flee. Russia and Ukraine have traded blame for the failure. The Russian task force said Monday's ceasefire and the opening of the corridors was announced at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

According to maps published by the RIA news agency, the corridor from Kyiv will lead to Russian ally Belarus, and civilians from Kharkiv will only have a corridor leading to Russia. Corridors from Mariupol and Sumy will lead both to other Ukrainian cities and to Russia.

At a briefing Monday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk called the proposed evacuation routes to Russia and Belarus unacceptable.

The Ukrainian government is proposing eight humanitarian corridors, including from the southern port of Mariupol, that would allow civilians to travel to the western regions of Ukraine, where there is no Russian shelling.

Providing evacuation routes into the arms of the country that is currently destroying yours is a nonsense, said U.K. Europe Minister James Cleverly.

People cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the town of Irpin, northwest of Kiev, during shelling and shelling on March 5, 2022, 10 days after Russia launched an offensive military against Ukraine. Photo: afp via getty images / ARIS MESSINIS

The earlier breakdown of evacuations came as Ukraine officials said that Russian shelling intensified across the country.

Instead of humanitarian corridors, they can only make bloody ones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday. Today a family was killed in Irpin. Man, woman and two children. Right on the road. As in a shooting gallery.

Putin said Moscow's attacks could be halted only if Kyiv ceases hostilities. As he has often done, Putin blamed Ukraine for the war, telling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday that Kyiv needed to stop all hostilities and fulfil the well-known demands of Russia.

WATCH | Civilians killed in Russian attack on Irpin:

Putin launched his invasion with a string of false accusations against Kyiv, including that it is led by neo-Nazis intent on undermining Russia with the development of nuclear weapons.

As Russian attacks worsened, a brief reprieve from fighting in Mariupol collapsed. Heavy artillery hit residential areas in other large cities, local officials reported.

There can be no 'green corridors' because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom, Ukraine Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said on Telegram.

'Catastrophic' situation outside Kyiv: Ukrainian official

On what is known as Forgiveness Sunday in Orthodox Christianity, Zelensky said Ukraine will never forgive the shelling of its homes, the killing of unarmed people and the destruction of its infrastructure.

And God will not forgive, either today or tomorrow — never. And instead of a day of forgiveness, there will be a judgment day. Of this I am sure, he said in a video address.

The death toll remains unclear. The UN says it has confirmed just a few hundred civilian deaths but also warned that the number is a vast undercount.

Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich described a catastrophic situation in the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin, where efforts to evacuate residents on Sunday failed. About eight civilians, including a family, were killed by Russian shelling in Irpin, according to Mayor Oleksander Markyshin.

'Today a family was killed in Irpin. Man, woman and two children. Right on the road,' President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday. Photo: Reuters / Service de presse du gouvernement ukrainien

Video footage showed a shell slamming into a city street, not far from a bridge used by people fleeing the fighting. A group of fighters could be seen trying to help the family. Arestovich said the government was doing all it could to resume evacuations.

This is likely to represent an effort to break Ukrainian morale, the U.K. Ministry of Defence said of Russian tactics.

The United Nations' refugee agency on Monday said the number of people who have fled the war in Ukraine into other countries has increased to more than 1.7 million, up from more than 1.5 million on Sunday.

Nearly three-fifths of the total — nearly 1.03 million — arrived in Poland, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Over 180,000 went to Hungary and 128,000 to Slovakia.

WATCH | Ukrainians flee to Romanian border:

Tactics similar to Chechnya, Syria

British military officials compared Russia's tactics to those Moscow used in Chechnya and Syria, where surrounded cities were pulverized by airstrikes and artillery.

Food, water, medicine and almost all other supplies were in desperately short supply in Mariupol, where Russian and Ukrainian forces had agreed to an 11-hour ceasefire that would allow civilians and the wounded to be evacuated. But Russian attacks quickly closed the humanitarian corridor, Ukrainian officials said.

The handful of residents who managed to flee the city before the humanitarian corridor closed said the city of 430,000 had been devastated.

We saw everything: houses burning, all the people sitting in basements, said Yelena Zamay, who fled to one of the self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine held by pro-Russian separatists. No communication, no water, no gas, no light, no water. There was nothing.

Russia has made significant advances in southern Ukraine as it seeks to block access to the Sea of Azov. Capturing Mariupol could allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 in a move that most other countries considered illegal.

But much of the Russian advance has become stalled, including an immense military convoy that has been almost motionless for days north of Kyiv.

A senior U.S. defence official said Sunday that the U.S. assesses that about 95 per cent of the Russian forces that had been arrayed around Ukraine are now inside the country. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments, said Russian forces continue to advance in an attempt to isolate Kyiv, Kharkhiv and Chernihiv, but are being met with strong Ukrainian resistance.

Emergency officials in the Kharkiv region said Monday that overnight shelling killed at least eight people and wrecked residential buildings, medical and education facilities and administrative buildings.

