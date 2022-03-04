Since people have noticed how the Ukrainians seem to be fighting back, they have gotten a bit more optimistic about it, he adds.

Ukrainians represent a very large community in Czech Republic. With more than 200,000 of them living in the country before the Russian invasion, they ​​are the second-largest minority after the Slovaks.

Czechs are really used to living with Ukrainians, around Ukrainians. They tend to have really good relations with Ukrainians. A quote from Thomas McEnchroe

Since the beginning of the conflict, there have been Ukrainian flags all around Prague and even on historical landmarks such as the National Museum on Wenceslas Square, one of the most popular places in the city, notes the journalist.

The Ukrainian flag has been raised on the National Museum in Prague's Wenceslas Square as well as the nearby State Opera House. Photo: Radio Prague International / Martina Schneibergová

It’s a bit reminiscent of 1968, when everyone was flying Czech flags, says McEnchroe, referring to the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia, when citizens of Prague waved flags in support of Czech reforms.

A lot of people got drunk that first night [of the invasion]. There was, inevitably, some sort of feeling of sadness. A quote from Thomas McEnchroe

The Czech Republic and Ukraine do not have extremely strong ties per se , notes the journalist, but they share a common history with regard to the Austro-Hungarian Empire, when Western Ukraine was part of it, as well as Bohemia but also during the Soviet era when both countries were part of the Eastern bloc.

Prague residents surround Soviet tanks in front of the Czechoslovak Radio station building in central Prague during the first day of Soviet-led invasion to then Czechoslovakia on August 21, 1968. Photo: Reuters / Libor Hajsky

A strong condemnation

Following Moscow’s decision to invade Ukraine, the Czech government reacted swiftly, with the entire political sphere uniting to condemn Vladimir Putin’s actions.

Even Czech President Miloš Zeman, who has always been a bit of a defender of Vladimir Putin , according to McEnchroe, strongly condemned the move in a televised speech on the day of the invasion and called the Russian president mad for initiating it.

In the first days of the operation, the RPI journalist noticed that many Czechs were asking their government to send weapons directly to the Ukrainian armed forces.

People are very realistic about Russia and very bold towards Russia. So people here are very supportive about sending arms, he says.

Thousands of people gathered on Prague’s Wenceslas Square on Sunday to protest against the invasion of Ukraine and demand an immediate end to the violence in the country. Photo: Radio Prague International / Barbora Němcová

The Czech Republic has already sent machine guns, sniper rifles, pistols and ammunition to Ukraine and on Sunday shipped unspecified weapons systems. In recent days, the government has also been actively lobbying the EU for tougher sanctions against Russia.

We have the same historic experience. We know what Russian aggression is like, said Prime Minister Petr Fiala, according to RPI. The Ukrainian people are defending their freedom and fighting for their lives. Words of support are not enough. We must give them exactly what they need to defend themselves.

A huge show of support

The government as well as the Czech people were also quick to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Czech authorities announced that Ukrainians seeking refuge in the country would receive a 12-month entry visa, health insurance and a work permit. On Friday, they even declared (new window) a state of emergency for Ukrainian war refugees .

The population was also extremely mobilized to support the Ukrainian refugees.

A lot of Czechs are going to the borders of the EU with Ukraine, driving Ukrainian refugees on their own initiative. There are also huge efforts to offer housing to refugees. People are offering their houses, villas or flats for people to live in, says McEnchroe.

There is a huge initiative here to support Ukrainian refugees. A quote from Thomas McEnchroe

He adds that people also donate blood and all sorts of clothes and items to support them.

Ukrainian refugees queue to file for residency permits at Prague's foreigner police headquarters on March 2, 2022 in Prague. Between 20,000 and 30,000 refugees have already arrived in the Czech Republic, according to the authorities. Photo: AFP / Michal Cizek via Getty Images

But of all the stories Thomas McEnchroe covered during this crisis, it was the interview with a Russian student living in Prague that particularly struck him.

He was very stricken by what happened, McEnchroe says. He was not a supporter of Putin’s regime, of course, but there are a lot of Russians here who are very sad about what’s happening and they feel kind of awkward. And they also face some Czechs who are not really happy about it.

It struck me. This sort of element of ‘your country decides to invade another country’ and a lot of people get very emotional about it. But what can you do about it?

Czechs, Ukrainians, Russians and other foreign nationals stood side by side on Wenceslas Square to protest the war in Ukraine. Photo: Radio Prague International / Barbora Němcová

When asked how the Czechs were reacting about the impact this whole situation could have on them, the journalist explained that they are more overwhelmed by the solidarity with Ukraine and they think that now is the time to act and that they are ready to put up with them .

We’ll see how the population evolves in the coming months or years but, for now, I would definitely say that the priority is to help Ukraine, no matter the cost. A quote from Thomas McEnchroe

As McEnchroe’s colleague, Daniela Lazarová puts it in one of her articles (new window): as one commentator noted – President Putin has accomplished what no one else could – he has united Czech politicians and the public alike, albeit for a short time. But, even when the worst is over, this is a lesson that Czechs and the rest of the world are unlikely to forget.

Radio Prague International (new window) is the Czech Republic’s public media. It operates in six languages and has been covering the situation in Ukraine since the beginning of the war. They have been covering from the Czech Republic as well as from Ukraine through a former employee who now lives in Kiev.

RPI is also starting a podcast in Ukrainian language to support Ukrainian refugees arriving in the country.

This article was written as part of a collaboration between Radio Canada International and Radio Prague International.