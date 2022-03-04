Poland detains man suspected of spying for Russia

Source: PAP, TVP Info, gov.pl (new window)

According to Stanisław Żaryn, spokesman for Poland’s security services, the detained man was posing as a journalist.

"He carried out operations for the benefit of Russia, profiting from his status of journalist, which enabled him to freely travel around the world and Europe, including military conflict zones," Żaryn said, as quoted in English on the gov.pl (new window) website.

Żaryn added that the detainee was gaining information that could have had a negative impact directly on Poland’s external and internal security.

Before being detained, the suspect was planning to go to Ukraine in order to continue his activity, Żaryn said in a statement.

The suspect could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted, according to the statement.

(gs)

News published on Radio Poland, partner of Radio Canada International