’We are not part of this’: NATO rejects Ukraine no-fly zone

Ukraine, a former Soviet republic that wants to join the European Union and Western military alliance NATO, is not a currently a member of either.

We are not part of this conflict, and we have a responsibility to ensure it does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for Western powers to enforce a no-fly zone since Moscow's invasion started nine days ago, with Russia shelling cities and bringing fighting to Europe's largest nuclear plant.

We understand the desperation, but we also believe that if we did that [a no-fly zone], we would end up with something that could lead to a full-fledged war in Europe, involving much more countries and much more suffering, Stoltenberg said.

A devastated residential building after a bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, on March 3, 2022. Photo: afp via getty images / Sergey Bobok

What's happening on the ground in Ukraine?

The only way for NATO to implement a no-fly zone would be to send NATO planes to shoot down Russian ones, he said, adding that the risk of escalation would be too big.

Allies agree we should not have NATO planes operating over Ukrainian airspace or NATO troops operating in Ukrainian territory.

On Thursday, Zelensky said that if allies wouldn't meet his request to protect Ukrainian air space, they should instead provide Kyiv with more war planes.

NATO members have sent arms to Ukraine, but stopped short of military action that would put them in direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the alliance would defend every inch of NATO territory from attack. Ours is a defensive alliance. We seek no conflict. But if conflict comes to us, we are ready for it, Blinken said.

Ukrainians flee Kiev on March 4, 2022. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / Sergei Supinsky

More EU sanctions

Instead of a military presence in Ukraine, European Union countries — many of them also NATO members — said they were eyeing more economic sanctions on Russia.

In Brussels for talks with NATO and EU peers, the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said that all options remained on the table with regard to new sanctions.

It was not immediately clear, however, when the 27-nation EU would be able to agree on exact measures, given member states' divisions on doing business with Moscow and some countries' heavy reliance on Russian energy supplies.

We will consider everything, Borrell told reporters when asked about the possible suspension of the EU's gas imports from Russia.

Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said a fourth round of sanctions could affect more Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international transfer system, bar Russian ships from European ports and cut imports from Russia.

I also suspect that we'll be banning other imports like steel, timber, aluminum and possibly coal as well, he said.

The West imports about $700 million US of energy from Russia daily, the Eurointelligence think-tank said.

Western powers have already punished Russia, including with restrictions on central bank activities and by seizing assets from billionaire oligarchs.

In a sign of the escalating dangers of the war, a huge blaze at the site of Europe's biggest nuclear power station in Enerhodar, Ukraine, was extinguished on Friday after fighting that caused global alarm.

Officials said the Zaporizhzhia plant was operating normally after it was seized by Russian forces.

