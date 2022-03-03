2nd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with agreement on safe corridors for aid, evacuation

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

The latest:

Tentative agreement to set up safe routes for people leaving Ukraine and for aid to get in. A third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is planned.

Canada prepared to welcome an 'unlimited number (new window) ' of Ukrainians fleeing the war, immigration minister says.

Ukraine's former president called for a NATO no-fly zone, (new window) said the fight against Russia is not just for Ukraine but for the security of Europe.

Russian and Belarusian athletes banned from Beijing Paralympics (new window) less than 24 hours after International Paralympic Committee said they would be allowed to compete as neutral athletes.

What questions do you have about Russia's invasion of Ukraine? Send an email to ask@cbc.ca (new window) .

Russian forces battled for control of a crucial energy-producing city in Ukraine's south on Thursday and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as another round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors inside Ukraine to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.

And Russian negotiators who were part of the talks with Ukraine say another round of talks will likely be held shortly.

Vladimir Medinsky, Russian President Vladimir Putin's adviser who led the Russian delegation in the talks Thursday in Belarus near the Polish border, said the parties' positions are absolutely clear. They are written down point by point,

That includes issues related to a political settlement to the conflict, he said.

Mutual understanding was found on part of them, he said, but did not elaborate

He confirmed that Russia and Ukraine reached a tentative agreement in Thursday's talks to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities and observe local ceasefires if and when they take effect.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky who also took part in Thursday's talks, said that Russia and Ukraine reached a preliminary understanding that ceasefires will be observed in areas where the safe corridors are established.

Meantime, video of the fighting in the south at Enerhodar, a city on the Dnieper River that accounts for about one-quarter of the country's power generation, showed flames and clouds of black smoke rising above the city of over 50,000, with people streaming away from the inferno, past wrecked cars, as sirens wailed.

Enerhodar is the site of the biggest nuclear plant in Europe. The city's mayor said Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the city's outskirts.

Civilians flee fighting

More than one million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations refugee agency said Thursday, as Russian forces continued their push for control of key cities.

Hour by hour, minute by minute, more people are fleeing the terrifying reality of violence, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement. Countless have been displaced inside the country.

Grandi said that unless there's an immediate end to the fighting, millions more will likely flee Ukraine.

WATCH | The National's Adrienne Arsenault reports from Poland, where a huge number of Ukrainians are arriving daily in search of safety:

It's been so fast and so shocking, Danny Glenwright, head of charitable organization Save the Children Canada, said of the mass movement of Ukrainians out of the country.

Imagine, one day you've got your kids in school, and there's structure in their lives, he said. The next day, they wake up, and they have to flee with really very little, over long distances in freezing conditions.

UNICEF, the United Nations children's agency, has said that within Ukraine, 7.5 million children are at heightened risk as the conflict escalates.

In a statement earlier this week, UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said that access issues on the ground and rapidly changing front lines have made it difficult to deliver critical supplies and services.

The mass evacuation could be seen in Kharkiv, a city of about 1.5 million people where residents desperate to escape falling shells and bombs crowded the city's train station and pressed onto trains, not always knowing where they were headed.

Russian military invasion in Ukraine Photo: CBC News, The Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse

Families with children fled via muddy and snowy roads in the eastern region of Donetsk, while military strikes on the village of Yakovlivka near the eastern city of Kharkiv destroyed 30 homes, leaving three people dead and seven wounded, according to emergency authorities.

Halyna Yanchenko, a Ukrainian member of parliament, told CBC News Network Thursday that a Russian missile recently hit a couple of blocks from her home on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Yanchenko, who is still in the capital region, sent her children away to the western part of the country — and even still, she says, she doesn't know if they will be safe.

She called the fight against Russia a matter of survival and said civilians are being killed in the Russian attacks. The UN human rights office said on Thursday that it had confirmed 249 civilians have been killed and 553 injured in the first week of the conflict, with the toll having risen overnight from 227 deaths and 525 injured reported a day ago.

Ukrainian MPs met on Thursday, Yanchenko said, the majority of whom are also helping the army or have been displaced by the fighting. When asked about the possibility of a ceasefire, Yanchenko said she was not very optimistic.

They are not stopping; they keep fighting, she said of the Russians.

Ukraine's defence lines are holding up against the Russian attack, Zelensky said in a video, adding there had been no respite in Moscow's shelling of Ukraine since midnight into Thursday.

Ukraine wants ceasefire, humanitarian corridor

As Ukrainians frantically sought refuge from Russian attacks, talks between Ukraine and Russia resumed, a top adviser to Ukraine's president said Thursday.

Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter (new window) that key issues for Ukraine included an immediate ceasefire, an armistice and humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians.

We are ready to conduct talks, but we will continue the operation because we won't allow Ukraine to preserve a military infrastructure that threatens Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier, noting that Russia would let Ukrainians choose what government they should have.

Lavrov said that the West has continuously armed Ukraine, trained its troops and built up bases there to turn Ukraine into a bulwark against Russia — repeating Russian claims it has used to justify its operation in Ukraine.

The United States and its allies have insisted that NATO is a defensive alliance that doesn't pose a threat to Russia. And the West fears Russia's invasion is meant to overthrow Ukraine's government and install a friendly one.

A woman says goodbye to a relative who boarded an evacuation train in Kiev on March 2, 2022. Photo: afp via getty images / Serguei Chuzavkov

What's happening on the ground?