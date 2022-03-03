N.L. gas prices to skyrocket Friday, say multiple gas stations

The significant and unexpected increase means gas on the Avalon Peninsula will cost about $1.92 cents per litre, and even more in other parts of the province.

The maximum price of gas will be about $1.95 in central Newfoundland and more than $2.00 in western Labrador.

Those prices are all record highs.

Gas prices increased by 4.5 cents per litre on Thursday, meaning gas in Newfoundland and Labrador will increase by about 19.5 cents per litre in a 24 period.

CBC News has not yet confirmed if furnace oil will also increase on Friday.

More to come

CBC News