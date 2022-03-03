Russia, Ukraine hold 2nd round of talks as people flee ’terrifying reality of violence'

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Canada prepared to welcome an 'unlimited number (new window) ' of Ukrainians fleeing the war, immigration minister says.

Representatives from Ukraine and Russia resume talks, an adviser to Ukraine's president says, noting that Kyiv wants to see an immediate ceasefire.

Ukraine's former president calls for NATO no-fly zone, (new window) says the fight against Russia is not just for Ukraine but for the security of Europe.

Russian and Belarusian athletes banned from Beijing Paralympics (new window) less than 24 hours after International Paralympic Committee said they would be allowed to compete as neutral athletes.

More than one million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations refugee agency said Thursday, as Russian forces continued their push for control of key cities.

Hour by hour, minute by minute, more people are fleeing the terrifying reality of violence, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement. Countless have been displaced inside the country.

Grandi said that unless there's an immediate end to the fighting, millions more will likely flee Ukraine.

It's been so fast and so shocking, Danny Glenwright, head of charitable organization Save the Children Canada, said of the mass movement of Ukrainians out of the country.

Imagine, one day you've got your kids in school and there's structure in their lives, he said. The next day, they wake up and they have to flee with really very little, over long distances in freezing conditions.

WATCH | The National's Adrienne Arsenault reports from Poland, where a huge number of Ukrainians are arriving daily in search of safety:

UNICEF, the United Nations children's agency, has said that within Ukraine, 7.5 million children are at heightened risk as the conflict escalates.

In a statement earlier this week, UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said that access issues on the ground and rapidly changing front lines have made it difficult to deliver critical supplies and services.

The mass evacuation could be seen in Kharkiv, a city of about 1.5 million people where residents desperate to escape falling shells and bombs crowded the city's train station and pressed onto trains, not always knowing where they were headed.

Russian military invasion in Ukraine Photo: CBC News, The Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse

Halyna Yanchenko, a Ukrainian member of parliament, told CBC News Network Thursday that a Russian missile recently hit a couple of blocks from her home on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Yanchenko, who is still in the capital region, sent her children away to the western part of the country — and even still, she says, she doesn't know if they will be safe.

She called the fight against Russia a matter of survival and said civilians are being killed in the Russian attacks. The UN human rights office said on Thursday that it had confirmed 249 civilians have been killed and 553 injured in the first week of the conflict, with the toll having risen overnight from 227 deaths and 525 injured reported a day ago.

Ukrainian MPs met on Thursday, Yanchenko said, the majority of whom are also helping the army or have been displaced by the fighting. When asked about the possibility of a ceasefire, Yanchenko said she was not very optimistic.

They are not stopping; they keep fighting, she said of the Russians.

Ukraine's defence lines are holding up against the Russian attack, Zelensky said in a video, adding there had been no respite in Moscow's shelling of Ukraine since midnight into Thursday.

Ukraine wants ceasefire, humanitarian corridor

As Ukrainians frantically sought refuge from Russian attacks, talks between Ukraine and Russia resumed, a top adviser to Ukraine's president said Thursday.

Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter (new window) that key issues for Ukraine included an immediate ceasefire, an armistice and humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians.

We are ready to conduct talks, but we will continue the operation because we won't allow Ukraine to preserve a military infrastructure that threatens Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier, noting that Russia would let Ukrainians choose what government they should have.

Lavrov said that the West has continuously armed Ukraine, trained its troops and built up bases there to turn Ukraine into a bulwark against Russia — repeating Russian claims it has used to justify its operation in Ukraine.

The United States and its allies have insisted that NATO is a defensive alliance that doesn't pose a threat to Russia. And the West fears Russia's invasion is meant to overthrow Ukraine's government and install a friendly one.

Lavrov acknowledges civilian deaths

In a statement, the UN human rights office said most of the civilian casualties so far were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems.

Lavrov voiced regret for civilian casualties, insisting that the military is only using precision weapons against military targets, despite abundant evidence of shelling of homes, schools and hospitals. However, he tacitly acknowledged that some Russian strikes could have killed civilians, saying that any military action is fraught with casualties, and not just among the military but also civilians.

Russia reported its military casualties Wednesday for the first time in the war, saying nearly 500 of its troops had been killed and almost 1,600 wounded.

Ukraine did not disclose its own military losses. A Facebook post from Ukrainian military officials said that Russia's forces had suffered some 9,000 casualties in the fighting. It did not clarify if that figure included both killed and wounded soldiers.

WATCH | Canada to send additional lethal aid and funding to Ukraine:

In a video address to the nation early Thursday, Zelensky praised his country's resistance.

We are a people who in a week have destroyed the plans of the enemy, the president said. They will have no peace here. They will have no food. They will have here not one quiet moment.

These are not warriors of a superpower, he said of the Russian forces on the ground. These are confused children who have been used.

What's happening on the ground?