US state secretary to visit Poland

Source: PAP, state.gov (new window)

The US Department of State said in a statement (new window) on Wednesday that Blinken would travel to Belgium, Poland, Moldova, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia from March 3 to 8.

The trip continues extensive consultations and coordination with our NATO Allies and European partners about the Russian Federation’s continued premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified war against Ukraine, the statement said.

It added that Blinken would begin his trip in Brussels, Belgium where he will participate in a NATO Foreign Ministerial, meet with EU counterparts, participate in a G7 Ministerial Meeting, and hold additional meetings with partners to discuss the global response to Russia’s invasion, including Allies’ and partners’ continued coordination on imposing massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia.

He will then travel to Poland on Saturday, where he will meet with Polish leaders, including Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, to discuss further security assistance in the face of Russia’s continued aggression and unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Blinken to thank Poland for welcoming refugees from Ukraine

Blinken will also thank Poland for generously welcoming hundreds of thousands of displaced persons from Ukraine and discuss how the United States can augment humanitarian assistance efforts for those fleeing Putin’s war, according to the statement.

Blinken will then travel to Moldova, Lithuania and Latvia to meet with these countries' leaders.

During all three stops, he will discuss joint efforts to support Ukraine, strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defense, promote democracy and human rights, and pursue deeper economic and energy cooperation with our Baltic Allies, the US Department of State said.

(gs)

