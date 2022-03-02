WestJet Airlines to acquire Sunwing

WestJet released a statement on Wednesday confirming the news, adding that the transaction will bring together two distinctly Canadian travel and tourism success stories.

Crystal Hill, vice-president of CUPE 4070, the union that represents WestJet flight attendants, said executives informed her that the purchase announcement would be going ahead Wednesday.

Terms of the acquisition remain unclear, with a virtual town hall between management and employees planned Wednesday in Calgary, where WestJet is based.

Both airlines are privately held. Toronto-based Sunwing is controlled by the Hunter family and WestJet was purchased by Onex Corp. in 2019.

The acquisition would increase WestJet's flight footprint to sun destinations and European cities after what has been a tough two years for the airline and travel industries.

The federal government last month lifted its advisory against international travel and several airlines are currently hiring.

The Canadian Press