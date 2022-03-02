Health Canada recalls Fitbit watch due to risk of burns

The agency has issued a joint recall of the product with Fitbit and consumer protection agencies in the United States and Mexico.

The affected watches include four models in various colours, each with a 3.6-centimetre colour LCD display and a four-day life for its lithium-ion battery.

FItbit, which was acquired by Google in January 2021 for $2.1 billion US, stopped manufacturing the Ionic smartwatch in 2020.

Health Canada advises consumers to contact Fitbit for a refund.

Health Canada says Fitbit received 115 reports of the watch's battery overheating in the United States as of Feb. 15, but none so far in Canada or Mexico.

The company says approximately 70,561 units of the affected product were sold in Canada from August 2017 to August 2020.

The warnings come amid a joint recall with Health Canada, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Mexico's consumer protection agency PROFECO and Fitbit LLC.

The Canadian Press