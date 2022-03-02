Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate to 0.5%

It's the first time the bank has raised its rate since 2018.

The Bank of Canada's rate affects the rates that Canadian consumers get on things like mortgages, lines of credit and savings accounts at their own banks.

While the bank has been telegraphing its plans to raise its rate to fight inflation for a while now, the bank acknowledged in its announcement Wednesday that inflation is heating up even faster than anticipated.

The bank cited news this week that Canada's economy grew at a 6.7 per cent annual pace (new window) in the last quarter of 2021, a figure that the bank described as very strong.

This is stronger than the Bank's projection and confirms its view that economic slack has been absorbed.

The bank also cited factors beyond Canada's borders as reasons for its move.

Economies are emerging from the impact of the Omicron variant of [coronavirus] more quickly than expected, the bank said.

Ukraine situation a factor

And the bank cited the ongoing invasion of Ukraine as yet another factor that could influence inflation, or other parts of Canada's economy.

Among other things, Russia's unprovoked attack on its neighbour has caused the price of commodities like fertilizer, natural gas and oil to skyrocket, as the country is a major producer of these items.

Canada is one of many countries that have pledged to no longer import oil from Russia, but one of the impacts of that move is to cause the price to spike. The price of the North American crude oil benchmark known as West Texas Intermediate topped $111 a barrel on Wednesday, it's highest price in eight years.

That drives up the price for energy that all Canadian consumers and businesses need, which will further contribute to inflation.

The invasion of Ukraine is putting further upward pressure on prices for both energy and food-related commodities, the bank said. All told, inflation is now expected to be higher in the near term than projected in January.

