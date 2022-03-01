NATO chief visits Poland amid Russia’s war on Ukraine

Source: PAP, NATO.int

Russian President Vladimir Putin has shattered peace in Europe, and NATO allies condemn the unjustified and brutal invasion of Ukraine, Stoltenberg said.

The Russian assault is totally unacceptable, and it is enabled by Belarus, he added.

Polish President Andrzej Duda thanked Stoltenberg for his visit, adding that it stressed the importance of the tasks which are being carried out by Polish and US pilots.

The air base hosts Polish F-16 fighter planes and US F-15 Eagle jets, which arrived from the 48th Fighter Wing at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, UK in February, officials told reporters.

Later in the day Stoltenberg was scheduled to visit Estonia to hold a meeting with that country’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. They were expected to visit the largest Estonian military base in the town of Tapa.

