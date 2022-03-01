- Home
- International
NATO chief visits Poland amid Russia’s war on Ukraine
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visited Poland on Tuesday for talks with President Andrzej Duda and to meet with troops stationed in the country amid Russia's war on Ukraine.
During a press conference after the meeting at the Tactical Air Base in Łask, central Poland, Stoltenberg said that the air base on the eastern edge of the Atlantic Alliance « demonstrates NATO's unity and presence » in the region.
Source: PAP, NATO.int
Russian President Vladimir Putin
has shattered peace in Europe, and NATO allies
condemn the unjustified and brutal invasion of Ukraine, Stoltenberg said.
The Russian assault is totally unacceptable, and it is enabled by Belarus, he added.
Polish President Andrzej Duda thanked Stoltenberg for his visit, adding that it
stressed the importance of the tasks which are being carried out by Polish and US pilots.
The air base hosts Polish F-16 fighter planes and US F-15 Eagle jets, which arrived from the 48th Fighter Wing at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, UK in February, officials told reporters.
Later in the day Stoltenberg was scheduled to visit Estonia to hold a meeting with that country’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. They were expected to visit the largest Estonian military base in the town of Tapa.
(tf/gs)
News published on Radio Poland, strategic partner of Radio Canada International