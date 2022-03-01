Canada to petition ICC to probe alleged Russian war crimes, says Joly

The office of the ICC prosecutor on Monday said it will seek court approval to open an investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine, just days after Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

Today also Canada will petition the International Criminal Court ... against Russia for crimes against humanity and war crimes, said Joly, speaking to reporters in Geneva after taking part in a walkout of a virtual speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the UN Human Rights Council.

And it was also important for us to show that we are steadfast in terms of our support to Ukraine.

Russian shelling hit civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, again Tuesday and a convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital, Kyiv.

Videos posted online showed explosions hitting the Kharkiv region's Soviet-era administrative building and residential areas, while a maternity ward was relocated to a shelter amid shelling.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will petition the International Criminal Court against Russia for crimes against humanity and war crimes. Photo: Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack on the strategic eastern city's main square as frank, undisguised terror, blaming a Russian missile and calling it a war crime.

Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget.... This is state terrorism of the Russian Federation, he said.

On Monday, Canada announced it was banning Russian oil imports and will send a third shipment of lethal weapons to Ukraine as its military continues to fight off better-armed Russian forces.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canadian Armed Forces will provided airlift support to transport supplies and aid and to participate in other NATO efforts in support of Ukraine.

WATCH | Canada sending more anti-tank weapons and upgraded ammunition to Ukraine:

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Thomson Reuters with files from the Associated Press and CBC News