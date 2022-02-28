Rogers, Bell and Shaw pull Russian state-controlled channel RT over invasion of Ukraine

Bell confirmed it is no longer carrying RT as of Sunday, while Rogers and Shaw both said it will pull the TV network on Monday. Customers who subscribe to RT as a pick and pay service will receive a credit in the next billing cycle, Shaw said in a tweet

It was not immediately known if the moves are permanent.

RT is a multi-language 24-hour news channel launched in 2005 — when it was known as Russia Today — and is now broadcast in more than 100 countries, according to its website. Funded by the Russian government, the channel has long been described by critics as a propaganda outlet for the Kremlin.

On Sunday, Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez applauded the decisions by the Canadian telecoms, calling RT the propaganda arm of Russian President Vladimir Putin that spreads disinformation.

It has no place here, Rodriguez said on Twitter.

Putin, high-ranking Russian officials and banks (new window) have been slapped with sanctions by Canada and other countries in recent days after his decision to invade neighbouring Ukraine.

The Canadian government on Sunday announced it will send at least $25 million in additional non-lethal military aid (new window) to Ukraine as that country fights against a Russian invasion.

On Friday, several Canadian phone providers — including Rogers and Bell — said they were waiving long-distance and text charges (new window)for customers looking to connect with people in Ukraine.

CBC News