Canada preparing a third shipment of lethal aid to Ukraine

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Ukraine government officials and members of its parliament have been calling on Canada and its allies to deliver more weapons — including guns and anti-aircraft missiles — to keep Russian forces from gaining control of key cities.

After denouncing Russia at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said today that Defence Minister Anita Anand is working on sending more lethal aid.

My role in this is to make sure this aid gets in the arms of Ukrainian soldiers that are fighting for their life and fighting for their motherland, said Joly. That's exactly why I've been able to get an agreement from Poland to make sure that delivery could be done through their borders.

Joly said she's going to Poland on Tuesday to meet with her counterparts in Warsaw to make sure ultimately the delivery is well done.

She praised the European Union Sunday for agreeing to ship arms and other aid to Ukraine's military. Germany also reversed its longtime stand on lethal military aid by announcing weapons shipments to Ukraine.

So we're seeing a strong movement and I'm glad Canada was part of the first countries to send lethal aid because it's important that people are able to defend their lives, their families, their way of living and their motherland, said Joly.

Two weeks ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed to send Ukraine $7.8 million worth of lethal equipment, including handguns, machine guns, carbines and ammunition. Up until that point, Canada had been sending shipments of non-lethal supplies, such as mine detectors, medical kits and vests.

Defence Minister Anand tweeted photos of the second delivery on Feb. 22. The images show an Royal Canadian Air Force plane on the tarmac in the dark, its cargo bay lined with black boxes wrapped in plastic. A Ukrainian flag is seen draped on one of the cases.

This aid was requested by Ukraine, coordinated with NATO allies & is in addition to the $10m of lethal & non-lethal aid that we provided this month, Anand tweeted last week.

On Sunday, Joly announced another $25 million in non-lethal aid for Ukraine, including body armour, helmets, gas masks and night vision gear. The government said it plans to work with Poland to deliver the gear through NATO.

But Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko — who, like many Ukrainians, has said she has armed herself to defend her country — told Canadian media on Friday that Ukraine is fighting the biggest army in Europe and can't survive without more weapons from Canada and its allies.

Even if we worked and worked for decades, our army would not match that of Russia's in magnitude, said Vasylenko. So we need assistance to wake up Monday morning in an independent and free Ukraine.

Ukrainian MP Yegor Cherniev said that Ukraine is not just fighting for itself, but for the free countries of the West as well.

We need your technical and weapons support ... anti-aircraft, anti-missile weapon, said Cherniev. "This is one of our weak sides.

If Ukraine will lose, the Western world will lose. We fight not only for Ukraine. We fight for democracy and the values of the western world.

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva Monday, Joly denounced Russia for lying about its plans to invade and called on the country to cease its attack immediately.

Today, as millions of Ukrainians suffer the indignity of war, we too face our own responsibility — to speak up and to act, to demand, in the name of humanity, that Putin's Russia ends this madness, said Joly.

Ashley Burke (new window) · CBC News