Russia’s advance on key Ukrainian cities slows as envoys talk

Ukrainian delegation to seek ceasefire during talks with Russian envoys in Belarus.

Ruble plummets (new window) as Russia attempts to prevent run on banks.

U.S, other countries announce new sanctions targeting Russian central bank.

Kyiv's mayor says infrastructure to deliver food and medication is destroyed, with city nearing a "humanitarian catastrophe." (new window)

Protesters take to the streets in cities across Canada (new window) over the weekend to denounce Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for talks Monday amid high hopes but low expectations for a diplomatic breakthrough, after Moscow unleashed the biggest land war in Europe since the Second World War but met unexpectedly stiff resistance.

As determined Ukrainian forces slowed the Russian advance on key cities and sanctions began to hurt the Russian economy, the Russian military confirmed that its nuclear deterrent forces were on high alert, following President Vladimir Putin's order. While that raised the unimaginable spectre of nuclear conflict, it was unclear what practical effect it had.

On Monday, a tense calm reigned in Kyiv, where people lined up to buy food and water after two nights trapped inside by curfew. Explosions and gunfire were heard in embattled cities in eastern Ukraine, including the capital and the second-largest city of Kharkiv, and terrified families huddled overnight in shelters, basements or corridors.

"I sit and pray for these negotiations to end successfully, so that they reach an agreement to end the slaughter, and so there is no more war," said Alexandra Mikhailova, weeping as she clutched her cat in a makeshift shelter in the strategic southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Around her, parents sought to console children and keep them warm.

Shabia Mantoo, a UNHCR spokesperson, said the latest and still-growing count had 281,000 in Poland, more than 84,500 in Hungary, about 36,400 in Moldova, more than 32,500 in Romania and about 30,000 in Slovakia. The rest were scattered in unidentified other countries, she said.

President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on high alert (new window) on Sunday in the face of a barrage of Western-led reprisals for his war on Ukraine, which said it had repelled Russian ground forces' attempts to capture urban centres.

The United States said Putin was escalating the war with dangerous rhetoric about Russia's nuclear posture, amid signs Russian forces were preparing to besiege major cities in the democratic country of about 44 million people.

At least 100,000 people gathered in Berlin to demonstrate against the war in Ukraine. Photo: Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch

Russian currency plunges

Meanwhile, ordinary Russians faced the prospect of higher prices as sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine sent the ruble plummeting, leading people to line up at banks and ATMs on Monday.

The Russian currency plunged about 30 per cent against the U.S. dollar in early trading Monday, a day after Western nations announced moves to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system (new window) and to restrict Russia's use of its massive foreign currency reserves.

The Russian central bank raised its key rate to 20 per cent from 9.5 per cent in an attempt to shore up the ruble and prevent a run on banks, bringing only a temporary reprieve for the currency.

The fast-moving developments came as scattered fighting has continued around Kyiv. (new window) With Russian troops closing in around Kyiv, a city of almost three million, the mayor of the capital expressed doubt that civilians could be evacuated. Authorities have been handing out weapons to anyone willing to defend the city. Ukraine is also releasing prisoners with military experience who want to fight, and training people to make firebombs.

But Russian Defence Minister Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said the military would let Kyiv residents use a highway that leads out of the city to the southwest — an offer that appeared to signal a new onslaught is coming.

A nearly 40-hour curfew in Kyiv ended on Monday morning. The curfew will resume each night, from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Kharkiv, second-largest city

Battles also broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, with reports from U.K. defence officials early Monday suggesting heavy fighting continues around both Kharkiv and Chernihiv.

Cities and villages in the south

Strategic ports in the country's south came under assault from Russian forces.

By late Sunday, Russian forces had taken Berdyansk, a Ukrainian city of 100,000 on the Azov Sea coast, according to Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky's office. Russian troops also made advances toward Kherson, another city in the south of Ukraine, while Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of Azov that is considered a prime Russian target, is hanging on, Arestovich said.

Enlarge image (new window) Russian military invasion in Ukraine Photo: CBC News, The Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse

In Mariupol, where Ukrainians were trying to fend off attack, a medical team at a city hospital desperately tried to revive a young girl in unicorn pajamas who was mortally wounded in Russian shelling. During the rescue attempt, a doctor in blue medical scrubs, pumping oxygen into the girl, looked directly into the Associated Press video camera capturing the scene.

Show this to Putin, he said angrily. The eyes of this child, and crying doctors. Their resuscitation efforts failed, and the girl lay dead on a gurney, her jacket spattered with blood.

Western border communities

People fleeing Ukraine poured into central Europe, with queues at border crossings stretching for kilometres after the invasion pushed nearly 400,000 people to seek safety abroad.

Meanwhile, the global backlash against Russia's invasion mounted.

The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed on Monday to Ukraine's request to hold an urgent debate this week on Russia's invasion, minutes after Kyiv's envoy told the Geneva forum that some of Moscow's military actions may amount to war crimes.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, said in an opening speech: Russia, a member of this council proceeded to an unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine. It was not just an attack on Ukraine, it was an attack on every UN member state, on the United Nations and on the principles that this organization was created to defend.

Gatilov told the talks that Russia had launched special operations to stop the tragedy in Ukraine's Donbas region, and that Russia's forces were not firing on civilian targets in Ukraine

In New York, the UN Security Council convened a rare emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly, or all the United Nations' 193 member states, for Monday.

Rolling protests have been held around the world against the invasion, including in Russia, where almost 6,000 people have been detained at anti-war protests since Thursday, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.

Tens of thousands of people across Europe marched in protest, including more than 100,000 in Berlin.

Thomson Reuters with files from The Associated Press