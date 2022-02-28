Poland, Canada call U.N. nuclear watchdog meeting on Ukraine

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation meeting was called by board members Poland and Canada at the request of Ukraine, which is not on the Board.

The agenda includes such items as The safety, security and safeguards implications of the situation in Ukraine, one diplomat was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on Thursday, the International Atomic Energy Agency has expressed concern as Russian forces seized the spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear accident at a now-defunct power plant.

Source: Reuters published by Radio Poland, partner of Radio Canada International