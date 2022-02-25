Explosions over Kyiv as Ukraine faces Russian advance

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Ukrainians seek safety as Russian military campaign advances; Ukrainian president describes 'terrible explosions in the morning sky over Kyiv.'

EU warns Russia of more possible sanctions over Ukraine invasion, after President Volodymyr Zelensky says current measures are 'not enough.'

Russia makes claim, still unverified, that its troops have taken control of airport near Kyiv.

Air raid sirens wailed over the city of three million people, where some were sheltering in underground metro stations, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion that has shocked the world. A Ukrainian official said a Russian plane had been shot down and crashed into a building.

An estimated 100,000 people fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities in Ukraine. Dozens have been reported killed. Russian troops seized Chornobyl, the former nuclear power plant north of Kyiv, as they advanced on the city from Belarus.

In a hotel in the city centre, guests were directed to a makeshift basement shelter, lined with piles of mattresses and bottles of water. Workers — all local university students — served tea and cookies. Some people ducked out to a courtyard to smoke or get fresh air.

We're all scared and worried. We don't know what to do then, what's going to happen in a few days, said one of the workers, Lucy Vashaka, 20.

A senior Ukrainian defence official warned that Russian forces would enter areas just outside the capital later Friday after officials said Kyiv and other locations had been struck by Russian missiles in the early hours of the morning.Deputy

Defence Minister Hanna Malyar added that Ukrainian army units were defending positions on four fronts, despite being outnumbered.

Russia makes claim it controls airport

However, reports emerged later Friday that the Russian military claimed it has taken control of an airport just outside Kyiv, as Kremlin forces bore down on the Ukrainian capital. The claim could not be independently verified.

Taking possession of the airport in Hostomel, which has a long runway allowing the landing of heavy-lift transport planes, would mean Russia can airlift troops directly to Kyiv's outskirts. Hostomel is just seven kilometres northwest of the city.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Maj.-Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Friday that the Russian air forces used 200 helicopters to land in Hostomel and killed more than 200 troops belonging to Ukraine's special forces. Konashenkov claimed that Russian troops suffered no casualties.

That contradicts Ukrainian claims that Russian troops sustained heavy casualties in the fighting there.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials say Russia aims to capture Kyiv and topple the government, which Putin regards as a puppet of the United States.

Zelensky, who in a statement posted online talked about the terrible explosions over Kyiv, said he understood Russian troops were coming for him but vowed to stay in the city.

[The] enemy has marked me down as the No. 1 target, Zelensky said in a video message. "My family is the No. 2 target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state.

I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine.

In his remarks, the Ukrainian leader warned that military and civilians were under Russian attack. He urged citizens to help one another and stop the enemy wherever you see it.

WATCH | What's happening in Ukraine? Hear from the president and people in Kyiv:

Ukraine, he said, is defending its country alone with powerful forces watching from a distance.

Did yesterday's sanctions convince Russia? We hear in our sky and see on our earth that this is not enough, the president said. Foreign troops are still trying to become more active in our territory.

Asked if he was worried about Zelensky's safety, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS: To the best of my knowledge, President Zelensky remains in Ukraine at his post, and of course we're concerned for the safety of all of our friends in Ukraine — government officials and others.

Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since the Second World War.

What's happening on the ground?

The situation on the ground is changing rapidly as Russian forces advance from several directions. But here's a glimpse at what's happening in some major centres as the fight in Ukraine moves into its second day.

WATCH | Russia invades Ukraine: Where it's hit and what could be next:

Kyiv

Among the signs that the Ukrainian capital was increasingly threatened, the military said Friday that a group of Russian spies and saboteurs was seen in a district on the outskirts of Kyiv, and police told people not to exit a subway station in the city centre because there was gunfire in the area.

Ukrainian forces downed an enemy aircraft over Kyiv early on Friday, which then crashed into a residential building and set it ablaze, said Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister. It was unclear whether the aircraft was manned or whether it could be a missile. Kyiv municipal authorities said at least eight people were injured when the object crashed into an apartment block.

The violence forced many to seek safety underground, with people moving into metro networks and basements in search of safety from air assaults.

WATCH | Firefighters respond in Kyiv as apartment unit suffers massive damage:

Ukrainians take shelter in a metro station in Kiev after Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital. Photo: Reuters / VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI

Une femme blessée sortant de l'hôpital de la ville de Chuguiv dans l'est de l'Ukraine. Photo: afp via getty images / ARIS MESSINIS

