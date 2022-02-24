Biden unveils sanctions, says Russia will ’bear the consequences’ of Ukraine attack

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

This is a premeditated attack, Biden told reporters at the White House, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected attempts by the West to engage in dialogue and had violated international law.

Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences.

Biden said the sanctions were designed to have a long-term impact on Russia and to minimize the impact on the United States and its allies. And he said Washington was prepared to do more. He added the sanctions would limit Russia's ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds and yen.

Biden said NATO would meet on Friday to map out further measures. He reiterated that the United States would not engage in war with Russia, but that it would meet its Article 5 commitments to defend NATO partners.

Biden said this was a dangerous moment for all of Europe, and that he had authorized troops that had been placed on standby to deploy to Germany.

Putin's aggression against Ukraine will end up costing Russia dearly, Biden said. Putin will be a pariah on the international stage.

Canada announces sanctions

Canada announced more sanctions against Russia on Thursday, as well, targeting 62 individuals and entities, including members of the elite and major banks, and cancelled all export permits following Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Today, in light of Russia's reckless and dangerous military strike, we are imposing further, severe sanctions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference.

These sanctions are wide-reaching. They will impose severe costs on complicit Russian elites, and they will limit President Putin's ability to continue funding this unjustified invasion, Trudeau said.

WATCH | Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces Russia sanctions:

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said hundreds of export permits covering goods worth more than $700 million will be immediately cancelled — a blow to Russian companies that import valuable Canadian goods like aerospace parts, technology and minerals.

U.S. had warned about wave of sanctions

Biden met with his counterparts from the Group of Seven allies earlier on Thursday to map out more severe measures against Russia after Putin launched the attack. Biden, who spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy late on Wednesday, also convened his National Security Council on Thursday to discuss the situation.

His announcement represented the second major tranche of sanctions against Russia since Putin earlier this week declared two breakaway regions of Ukraine independent and sent troops there.

The United States had warned it would initiate waves of sanctions against Moscow if it further invaded Ukraine, and Russia's full-on military assault launched on Thursday led to the latest round of Western penalties.

Britain unveiled new measures targeting banks, members of Putin's inner circle and the very wealthy who enjoy high-rolling London lifestyles. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament that leaders had agreed to work together to maximize the economic price Putin will pay.

On Wednesday Washington imposed sanctions on the company in charge of building Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, and on Tuesday it sanctioned two large Russian financial institutions and Russian sovereign debt along with some members of the Russian elite and their family members.

WATCH | U.S. President Joe Biden defends new sanctions against Russia:

The United States imposed the sanctions in cooperation with Western allies.

Biden had faced political pressure at home to impose sanctions before Putin invaded. The White House has held open the door to diplomacy, even agreeing in principle earlier to a summit between the president and Putin if Russia did not invade.

G7 met to map out sanctions

NATO moved to beef up its eastern flank facing Russia and planned a virtual leaders' summit for Friday after Putin warned anyone listening that any interference would lead to consequences you have never seen in history.

Biden met with his counterparts from the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Thursday morning to map out more severe measures against Russia after Putin launched what Biden called a premeditated war against Ukraine.

G7 leaders take part to a video-conference on Ukraine at the Elysee Palace in Paris Thursday. They vowed a strong response to Russia's attack on Ukraine and said in a joint statement that President Vladimir Putin, 'put himself on the wrong side of history.' Photo: AFP / LUDOVIC MARIN

In a joint statement earlier, G7 leaders said Putin had re-introduced war to the European continent.

This crisis is a serious threat to the rules-based international order, with ramifications well beyond Europe, the leaders said.

He has put himself on the wrong side of history, said the leaders in the statement released by Germany.

The leaders also earlier said they supported consistent and constructive engagement and co-ordination among major energy producers and consumers toward stable global energy supplies and were ready to act to address potential disruption.

Biden, who spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy late on Wednesday, convened his National Security Council earlier on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, a White House official told Reuters.

French President Emmanuel Macron says France and its European allies did everything they could to try to head off the attack on Ukraine.

In a televised address to the nation, Macron said that Russia's attack is a turning point in European history and as a result there will be profound consequences for our continent and changes in our lives.

To this act of war, we will reply without weakness, he said. "We will reply calmly and in a determined and united manner.

We have tried everything to avoid this war, but it is here, and we are ready.

He said that sanctions will be proportionate to Russia's military operations, targeting its economy and its energy sector.

We will show no weakness, Macron said. We will take all measures necessary to defend the sovereignty and stability of our European allies.

Lithuania declares state of emergency

EU and NATO member Lithuania declared a state of emergency since the Baltic nation (new window) borders Russia's Kaliningrad region to the southwest and Russia's ally Belarus to the east. NATO nations have 100 jets and 120 ships on high alert as deterrence.

Make no mistake: we will defend every ally against any attack on every inch of NATO territory, said NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called it a barbaric attack on an independent nation that also targeted the stability in Europe and the whole of the international peace order. The EU will hold an emergency summit in Brussels.

But no one promised to move in militarily and defend Ukraine, as it could touch off a major European war.

The goal instead is to make Moscow pay so high a price by other means that the Kremlin will change course.

Our mission is clear: Diplomatically, politically, economically and eventually militarily, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure, said Johnson.

'Massive and targeted sanctions'

Most of the world — but not China — condemned and threatened to hit the Russian elites with massive and targeted sanctions, in the words of von der Leyen.

She will put a proposal to EU leaders late Thursday that will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking the access to technologies and markets that are key for Russia.

She said the sanctions, if approved, will weaken Russia's economic base and its capacity to modernize. And in addition, we will freeze Russian assets in the European Union and stop the access of Russian banks to European financial markets.

Like the first package of sanctions that were imposed when Russia recognized the two breakaway eastern Ukrainian republics, von der Leyen said all Western powers were walking in lockstep.

We are closely aligned with our partners and allies the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, but also, for example, Japan and Australia, she said.

WATCH | CBC correspondents report on what people in Ukraine and Russia are saying about the attack:

Highlighting a widening rift in superpower relations, China stood alone in failing to condemn the attack and instead accused the United States and its allies of worsening the crisis.

It put its friendship in practice Thursday by approving imports of wheat from Russia, a move that could help reduce the impact of possible increased Western sanctions. Russia is one of the biggest wheat producers, but would be vulnerable if foreign markets block shipments.

Sanctions appear only option

In defence of Moscow, China called on parties to respect others' legitimate security concerns.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that all parties should work for peace instead of escalating the tension or hyping up the possibility of war — language China has consistently used to criticize the West in the crisis.

Those parties who were busy condemning others, what have they done ? Have they persuaded others? Hua said.

Traffic jams are seen as people leave the capital of Kyiv on Thursday. Photo: (Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Pres)

One thing was clear — weeks of diplomatic cajoling, global criss-crossing of leaders and foreign ministers and the threat of sanctions against Putin's inner circle had failed to persuade the Kremlin to back down from one of the most significant measures in Europe since the end of the Cold War.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who had laboured until the last minute for a diplomatic solution, said France firmly condemns Russia's decision to wage war, and promised support for Ukraine.

Stock markets plunge

The turmoil from the beginning of a long-feared act of aggression rippled from Europe to Asia. Stock markets plunged, oil prices surged and European aviation officials warned of a high risk to civilian aircraft over Ukraine, reminding air operators that this is now an active conflict zone.

Russia's attack and uncertainty about the intensity of the Western response sent stocks tumbling and oil prices surging by more than $5 US per barrel. Market benchmarks in Europe and Asia fell by as much as four per cent, while Brent crude oil briefly jumped above $100 per barrel in London for the first time since 2014 on unease about possible disruption of supplies from Russia, the world's No. 3 producer.

In New York, the UN Security Council held an extraordinary emergency meeting meant to dissuade Russia from sending troops into Ukraine.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres's plea to give peace a chance came just as Putin appeared on Russian TV to announce the military operation.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine. Moscow had massed more than 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders. On Monday, Putin recognized the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered Russian forces there for what he called peacekeeping.

To avoid international civilian casualties, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency said there is a risk of both intentional targeting and misidentification of civil aircraft and that the presence and possible use of a wide range of ground and airborne warfare systems poses a HIGH risk for civil flights operating at all altitudes.

The invasion has touched all sectors of society across the globe. The director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention openly worried that global attention will now shift even further from helping the world's least vaccinated continent respond to COVID-19.

The conflict in Ukraine definitely will draw attention, political attention, towards that crisis, John Nkengasong said.

A source told The Associated Press that the UEFA European soccer federation will no longer stage this season's May 28 Champions League final in St. Petersburg.

Thomson Reuters with files from the Associated Press and CBC News