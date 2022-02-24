Trudeau announces sanctions to punish Russia for its ’horrific’ attack on Ukraine

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced Thursday what he called massive sanctions against Russia, promising to cripple Russian access to foreign capital and target Putin-aligned oligarchs who have parked money in U.K. shell companies and London real estate.

As Ukraine readies itself for a larger war, Trudeau said Canada is concerned about the safety of Canadian citizens and permanent residents still in the country. He said the government has arranged safe passage at the land borders with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova and is urgently issuing travel documents for all who need them.

Immigration officials are also prioritizing applications for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada.

Below is an earlier version of this story:

The relocated Canadian embassy in Lviv has closed and its staff have fled Ukraine as the Russian attack on Ukraine that began early Thursday continues, a source says.

The source, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said staff have crossed the border into neighbouring Poland.

Canada moved its embassy earlier this month from the capital, Kyiv, to Lviv in the western part of the country in anticipation of a Russian invasion.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw all military forces from the country.

Canada condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia's egregious attack on Ukraine, Trudeau said in a statement late Wednesday.

These unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. They are also in violation of Russia's obligations under international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

The Donbas region in eastern Ukraine is currently split between territory controlled by the government, in yellow, and territory held by Russia-supported separatists, in orange. The opposing sides have been fighting since 2014. Photo: CBC

The prime minister is meeting Thursday morning with G7 partners. He said he would work quickly with NATO and Canada's allies "to collectively respond to these reckless and dangerous acts, including by imposing significant sanctions in addition to those already announced (new window)."

Trudeau said Wednesday Russia's actions will be met with more severe consequences.

Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected and the Ukrainian people must be free to determine their own future, he said.

As Trudeau gathered with G7 allies to plot a path forward, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly summoned Russia's ambassador to Canada, Oleg V. Stepanov, to a meeting at the Pearson Building in Ottawa.

Joly's spokesperson told CBC News that the minister condemned in the strongest possible terms Russia's egregious attack on Ukraine in the closed-doors meeting.

Canada will use all tools at its disposal to make sure that those illegal acts are not left unpunished, the spokesperson said.

On Monday, Trudeau announced a new round of sanctions on Russia and ordered the deployment of another 460 Canadian Armed Forces personnel — army, navy and air force — to join NATO's mission in eastern Europe to reassure allies bordering Russia (new window).

Bob Rae, Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, called the attack a grotesque war crime.

Putin is the cause of all this. We cannot let him win, Rae said on Twitter. C'mon people, stop pretending. War has started.

Rae went on to call Russia's invasion brutal thuggery and an unprovoked and evil action from a permanent member of the Security Council of the United Nations.

In a later interview with CBC Radio's The Current, Rae said Western countries are prepared to levy sanctions that will serve as a direct assault on the power structure in Russia — measures designed to make Putin and his allies pay personally for flagrantly defying international law.

Asked if sanctions alone will be enough to stop Putin, Rae said crippling sanctions forced South Africa to repeal its apartheid system and a strong, universally applied regime may have the same effect on Russia.

Rae said the West must present a united front in the face of Putin's aggression. The attack in Ukraine is an attack on democracy. Putin clearly wants to make the world safe for autocracy. That's what this is all about.

Canadians warned to shelter in place

Last week, the federal government said it had secured escape routes through four neighbouring countries to allow Canadians to evade any Russian military incursion into Ukraine.

Joly's office said the minister has obtained assurances from her counterparts in Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia that Canadians fleeing Ukraine will be able to enter without hindrance.

But the most recent travel advice for Canadians in Ukraine warns that the government's ability to provide consular services in Ukraine could become severely limited and that Canadians should not rely on the government to help them leave the country.

If you are in Ukraine, you should shelter in place unless it is safe for you to leave the country, the updated guidance said.

Those who choose to remain should monitor trustworthy news sources to stay informed on the evolving situation and follow instructions from local authorities, it said.

A demonstration in support of Ukraine took place earlier in February in Saskatoon. Photo: Facebook/Le Congrès ukrainien canadien à Saskatoon

Eugene Lupynis, a Ukrainian-Canadian living in Vancouver and a member of Metro Vancouver's Ukrainian Community Society Of Ivan Franko, said news of the invasion has left him full of anxiety.

We've been watching this build not just for weeks but for years, he said. When Russia invaded Crimea and Eastern Ukraine back in 2014, there was always a feeling something would happen, but we were praying it wouldn't.

Lupynis' immediate family moved to B.C. in the 1950s but he has many relatives living in western Ukraine. He said the invasion boggles the mind and that everyone needs to be afraid of what Putin might do next.

The West has always underestimated what Putin could, and would, do — he's rewriting history in his own pen and trying to get the world to believe it, he said.

Premiers react

Canada's sanctions so far mirror the overall allied effort and are intended to help cripple Russia's economic and political capacity to make war. Among other things, the sanctions bar Canadians from having any financial dealings with the breakaway regions recognized as independent by Moscow. (new window)

Canadians also will be barred from purchasing Russian sovereign debt and dealing with two state-backed Russian banks.

Ottawa will also sanction members of the Russian parliament who voted to recognize the separatist regions.

Trudeau said Monday the sanctions will remain in place until the territorial integrity of Ukraine is restored.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney called the invasion devastating and urged the West to put an embargo on Russian oil and gas.

Weakness invites aggression, he said.

The democratic world must be united in standing with Ukraine. That should begin with a hard global embargo of all Russian oil and gas exports.

WATCH | Kyiv resident describes waking up to 'sonic boom' of explosions:

The Alberta Provincial Council of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress issued a statement saying more than 330,000 people in Alberta claim Ukrainian ancestry. It called on Albertans to support Ukraine militarily, politically, economically and financially.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson tweeted that her province has joined the federal government in calling on Russia to end its invasion. It's hard to imagine how difficult watching the news must be for so many Manitobans who have loved ones in Ukraine, she wrote.

Quebec Premier François Legault said his province will do its part by welcoming Ukrainian refugees in the weeks to come and offering humanitarian aid.

Former prime minister Stephen Harper issued a statement on Twitter saying he prays for the people of Ukraine and calling on NATO allies to stand ready to honour their full treaty commitments.

Putin's war on Ukraine began in 2014, the statement reads. This full-scale attack, unleashing death and horror on a mass scale, merely makes explicit what he has long planned...Putin and must be treated like the full global pariahs they have chosen to become. They must be sanctioned, excluded and punished at every turn.

Putin warned other countries Wednesday that any attempt to interfere with Russian military action would lead to consequences they have never seen.

He said the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine — a claim the U.S. had predicted he would falsely make to justify an invasion.

Putin says goal is a 'demilitarization' of Ukraine

In a televised address, Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's demand for security guarantees from the West and that Ukraine be prevented from joining NATO. He said Russia's goal is not to occupy Ukraine.

As Putin spoke, big explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other areas of Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden denounced the unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine and said the world will hold Russia accountable.

A full-blown Russian invasion could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. And the consequences of the conflict and resulting sanctions levied on Russia could reverberate throughout the world, affecting energy supplies in Europe, jolting global financial markets and threatening the post-Cold War balance on the continent.

Putin said the Russian military operation aims to ensure a demilitarization of Ukraine. He urged Ukrainian servicemen to immediately put down arms and go home.

Putin announced the military operation after the Kremlin said separatists in Eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance to help fend off Ukrainian aggression. The announcement immediately fuelled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned.

A short time later, the Ukrainian president rejected Moscow's claims that his country poses a threat to Russia and said a Russian invasion would cost tens of thousands of lives.

The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an emotional overnight address, speaking in Russian in a direct appeal to Russian citizens. "But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and the lives of our children, we will defend ourselves.

When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs.

Zelensky said he asked to arrange a call with Putin late Wednesday, but the Kremlin did not respond.

In an apparent reference to Putin's move to authorize the deployment of the Russian military to maintain peace in eastern Ukraine, Zelensky warned that this step could mark the start of a big war on the European continent.

Any provocation, any spark could trigger a blaze that will destroy everything, he said.

