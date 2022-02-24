Ukraine ’won't give up its freedom' in face of Russian invasion, president says

The latest:

Explosions could be heard before dawn in the capital of Kyiv. Gunfire rattled, sirens blared across the city and the highway out became choked with traffic as residents tried to flee.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's aim was to destroy his state.

U.S. President Joe Biden — who is expected to speak live later Thursday — called the Russian action an unprovoked and unjustified attack.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc would impose a new round of sanctions that would hit Russia's economy severely.

Ukraine reported columns of troops moving across its borders into the eastern regions of Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Luhansk, and landing by sea at the port cities of Odesa and Mariupol in the south.

See some of the damage done in early attacks on Ukraine:

Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.

See some of the early images showing damage in Ukraine:

Black smoke rises above the military airport near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022. Photo: AFP / ARIS MESSINIS

Des véhicules militaires ukrainiens brûlent sur la base de défense aérienne de Marioupol, en Ukraine, après une apparente frappe russe, le 24 février 2022. Photo: AP / Evgeniy Maloletka

Traffic jams are seen as people leave the capital of Kyiv on Thursday. Photo: (Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Pres)

A resident of Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, the closest big city to the Russian border, said windows in apartment blocks were shaking from constant blasts.

Outside Mariupol, close to the front line held by Russian-backed separatists, smoke billowed from a fire in a forest targeted by Russian bombing.

A Ukrainian armoured column headed along the road, with soldiers seated atop turrets smiling and flashing victory signs to passing cars which honked their horns in support.

'We are going into hiding'

In the nearby towns of Mangush and Berdyansk, people queued for cash and gasoline. Civilians from Mariupol were seen packing bags.

We are going into hiding, said a middle-aged woman in a grey sweater.

Initial reports of casualties were sporadic and unconfirmed. Ukraine reported at least eight people killed by Russian shelling and three border guards killed in the southern Kherson region.

However, an adviser to Ukraine's president says about 40 people have been killed so far in the Russian attacks on the country. Oleksii Arestovich said Thursday that several dozen people have been wounded. He didn't specify whether the casualties included civilians.

Biden promises tough sanctions

In a televised declaration of war in the early hours, Putin said he had ordered a special military operation to protect people, including Russian citizens, subjected to genocide in Ukraine — an accusation the West calls absurd propaganda.

U.S. President Joe Biden said his prayers were with the people of Ukraine as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack. He promised tough sanctions in response, and said he would swiftly consult with other world leaders.

Ukraine, a democratic country of 44 million people with more than 1,000 years of history, is Europe's biggest country by area after Russia itself. It voted overwhelmingly for independence after the fall of the Soviet Union, and aims to join NATO and the European Union, aspirations that infuriate Moscow.

Putin, who denied for months that he was planning an invasion, has called Ukraine an artificial creation carved from Russia by its enemies — a characterization Ukrainians call shocking and false.

Three hours after Putin gave his order, Russia's Defence Ministry said it had taken out military infrastructure at Ukrainian airbases and degraded its air defences.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that military command centres in Kyiv and Kharkiv had been struck by missiles, while Russian troops had landed in the port cities of Odessa and Mariupol. A Reuters witness later heard three loud blasts in Mariupol.

Russia announced it was shutting all shipping in the Sea of Azov. Russia controls the strait leading into the sea where Ukraine has ports, including Mariupol. Ukraine appealed to Turkey to bar Russian ships from the straits connecting the Black Sea to the Mediterranean.

'We're afraid of bombardments'

Queues of people waited to withdraw money and buy supplies of food and water in Kyiv. Traffic was jammed going west out of the city of three million people, toward the distant Polish border. Western countries have been preparing for the likelihood of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing an assault.

By mid-morning, traffic was at a standstill on the four-lane main road to the western city of Lviv. Cars stretched back for dozens of kilometres, Reuters witnesses said.

Oxana, stuck in a traffic jam with her three-year-old daughter in the backseat, said she was fleeing because a war has started. Putin has attacked us.

We're afraid of bombardments, she said. Tell them: 'You can't do this.' This is so scary.

Some people are rushing to get out of Kyiv and other cities, while others scramble for key supplies:

People wait for the bus in Kiev, hoping to evacuate the city. Photo: Getty Images / Pierre Crom

Biden, who has ruled out putting U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine, said Putin had chosen a premeditated war that would bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.

Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way, said Biden, who also spoke to Zelensky by telephone.

Trudeau condemns 'egregious attack'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine and calling on Putin to withdraw all military forces from the country.

Canada condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia's egregious attack on Ukraine, Trudeau said in a statement late Wednesday.

These unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. They are also in violation of Russia's obligations under international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Trudeau said he would be meeting Thursday with G7 partners and would work quickly with NATO and Canada's allies "to collectively respond to these reckless and dangerous acts, including by imposing significant sanctions in addition to those already announced (new window)."

Russia has attacked Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a briefing on Thursday, noting that Putin's invasion had "shattered" peace on the continent. (new window)

This is a brutal act of war. Our thoughts are with the brave people of Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia's action while NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO allies would meet to tackle the consequences of Russia's reckless and unprovoked attack. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Putin had chosen the path of bloodshed and destruction.

China, which signed a friendship treaty with Russia three weeks ago, reiterated a call for all parties to exercise restraint and rejected a description of Russia's action as an invasion.

Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights, citing a high risk to safety, while Europe's aviation regulator warned against the hazards of flying into bordering areas of Russia and Belarus.

Thomson Reuters with files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press