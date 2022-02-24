PM: Czechs ready for energy supply cuts, freezing visa applications from Russians

Author:Ian Willoughby (new window) - Radio Prague International

Speaking after a meeting of the State Security Council, Mr. Fiala said the country had sufficient supplies and that there were EU-level deals with other states to make up for any shortfalls from Russia.

The Czech Republic is withdrawing permission for the operation of Russian consulates in Karlovy Vary and Brno and is halting the activities of its own consulates in the Russian cities of St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg.

The Czech Republic is suspending the acceptance of visa applications from Russian citizens, with the exception of humanitarian cases.

The minister of the interior, Vít Rakušan, said that the country had a plan in place to take in many thousands of refugees from Ukraine.

