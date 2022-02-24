Poland ready to take in Ukrainian refugees amid Russian invasion: official

Source: PAP / Polskie Radio

To begin with, eight such centres would be opened for displaced Ukrainians in Poland's eastern Lubelskie province and the southeastern region of Podkarpackie "over the next few hours," Szefernaker told reporters on Thursday morning.

He added that Ukrainians arriving in Poland would be provided with food, medical assistance and information.

Szefernaker told (new window) a meeting of central and local government officials on Wednesday that the Cabinet had drawn up a detailed plan in case Poland needs to house people arriving from Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki last week said (new window) that the country was making preparations to help displaced people from Ukraine in the event of a Russian attack.

Top Polish officials on Thursday condemned (new window) Russia's military attack on Ukraine and vowed to support the Ukrainian people.

(gs)

Polskie Radio is partner of Radio Canada International