Governor General’s office reminds Canadians they can’t dissolve the government by contacting her

Rideau Hall issued what it called the important message Tuesday evening on Twitter.

The Office of the Secretary of the Governor General is aware that misinformation encouraging citizens to contact the Governor General or our office to register votes of no confidence is circulating on social media, the statement reads.

This information is not correct. No such registry or process exists.

A no confidence vote by a majority of MPs in the House of Commons can lead to the dissolution of the federal government, but no equivalent mechanism exists for ordinary citizens.

The clarification does not explicitly mention the Ottawa convoy protest and similar demonstrations across Canada in recent weeks.

The organizers of the convoy protest said they hoped to dissolve the federal government through appeals to the governor general.

Canada Unity's so-called memorandum of understanding called for meetings with the Senate and governor general. The document also called on various government officials to resign if the group's demand for an end to all COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions was not met.

CBC News