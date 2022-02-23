Populist rage demands leaders who listen — and choose their words with care

It's a long-term challenge both for Canada's democracy and its political leadership — one that was apparent long before the trucks laid siege to the streets of downtown Ottawa.

On February 17, 2017 — five years to the day before he stood in the House of Commons and opened debate on his government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed (new window) the St. Matthew's Day Banquet (new window), an elegant, centuries-old event (new window) held annually in Hamburg, Germany.

Weeks earlier, Donald Trump had become president of the United States. Shortly before that, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union. Trudeau suddenly found himself portrayed as a torch-bearer for liberal democracy and progressive government. Five months after his speech in Hamburg, he appeared on a Rolling Stone cover which asked whether he was the free world's best hope.

In his remarks to the banquet (new window), Trudeau first attempted to diagnose the populist surge roiling Western democracies. He talked about the anxiety people were feeling about the future and their frustrations over the unequal distribution of wealth. Those feelings, he said, were turning into distrust and anger.

Five years later, the initial focus on economic anxiety and inequality has given way to a broader discussion about the other things that might be feeding the disenchantment upon which populism feeds. "Status risk" and tribalism (new window). A diminished sense of economic fairness (new window). Political polarization, social media and "misinformation." The convoy has now demonstrated both the potential impact of the pandemic and the power and reach of American media's perpetual anger machine.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with US President Donald Trump in October 2017 during a visit by Mr. Trudeau to Washington. Photo: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla

Progressives and moderates are still grappling with the question of what to do about all that. But Trudeau's prescription remains relevant.

Trudeau told the business and political figures in his audience that he wanted to challenge them, to highlight that the challenges we're facing require real action and real leadership.

Trudeau cited the actions of his own government. In its first 16 months, Trudeau said, the Liberal government had increased support to families through the Canada Child Benefit, boosted assistance for post-secondary students and made new investments in training and employment programs.

Policies vs. populism

In the face of political alienation and anti-democratic anger, such proposals can seem quaint. It's probably too much to imagine that new or reformed government programs could completely extinguish the flames of radical populism. Trudeau's agenda apparently failed to cool those embers.

But it also stands to reason that smart and effective policy that provides meaningful support to citizens might at least shrink the pool of voters who might be drawn to extreme populism. If governments and legislatures show they can deliver solutions and relief, they might maintain faith in the democratic institutions that populists attack.

WATCH | The divisions and distrust the Ottawa protests exposed:

The convoy has brought back to the foreground the central challenge of Trudeau's first four years as prime minister — to defend liberal democracy and establish a model of progressive government that can stand up to the forces of populism and the anti-democratic and illiberal energy that often comes with it.

The pandemic did not wash all that away. In 2017, the problem might have seemed largely theoretical to Canadian progressives. It's a lot more tangible now, not least because the convoy was embraced by several prominent Conservatives — including Pierre Poilievre, the current frontrunner to become the party's next leader.

It's also not hard to see how anxiety and frustration might be further stoked in the years ahead by the transition to a clean economy.

Whether you're a business or a government, it's time to realize that this anger and anxiety we see washing over the world is coming from a very real place, Trudeau said five years ago. And it's not going away.

Whatever the Trudeau government has done since 2015, the task of winning the argument against extreme populism is not nearly finished. In fact, the work may only have begun.

Aaron Wherry (new window) · CBC News