Woman puts up $50K to help convoy leader Pat King get bail

King, an Alberta resident, faces four charges related to his involvement in the occupation including mischief, counselling to commit the offence of mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobey court order, and counselling to commit the offence of obstruct police.

His arrest was captured during a livestream and broadcast to thousands of people.

Ottawa police had previously warned protesters they would face charges or fines if they did not stop blocking streets or assisting others in blocking streets.

At Tuesday's bail hearing, fellow Albertan Kerry Komix was put forward as King's proposed surety, which means she would put money forward on behalf of King and encourage him to maintain conditions of bail.

Met King 4 weeks ago

She pledged $50,000 equity on her home, roughly half its value, against King's bail despite the fact she has only known him for about four weeks, Komix told the court.

Komix, a retired bus driver who has worked with children with special needs, says she joined King and others to travel to Ottawa for the so-called Freedom Convoy, which became a three-week occupation of downtown Ottawa.

She told court she would assist in administering justice against King, and was willing to monitor his digital and day-to-day activity.

My home is where he's going to be. It's kind of a jail for him if you want to call it that, said Komix, who also committed to ensuring King attends court hearings in Ontario while serving bail in Alberta.

Videos shown of King's racist remarks

Throughout the hearing, King sat in a prisoner's box wearing a grey hoodie and sweatpants. Prior to cross-examination of Komix, the court requested King put his mask on properly. He apologized, and told court he had been drinking water and forgot to slide his mask back on.

Crown lawyer Moiz Karimjee showed court some of King's videos posted online where he makes disparaging remarks about certain races and encourages protesters to come to Ottawa, including the occupation red zone.

You are allowed to be up on [Parliament] Hill, he told supporters, while encouraging them to use Uber to avoid police checkpoints set up to keep protesters out of downtown.

In one video, King is seen mocking specific ethnicities. In another, he talks about the Anglo-Saxon race being the one with the strongest bloodlines.

King also said in another video shown in court: Trudeau, someone is going to make you catch a bullet one day.

Surety claims videos altered

Komix told court she was not aware of King's criminal record, which includes convictions for possession of narcotics and possession of the proceeds from crime, until a few days ago.

I do know that's not the person that I know, Komix said of the videos. I know he loves everyone and does not discriminate, that's the person I know.

Before breaking for lunch Tuesday, much of the debate between lawyers centred on Komix's understanding of the protest's legality.

My knowledge is, when we were coming down here there was communication with police to give us streets that we could go down, she said.

Cross examination of Komix continues Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier Tuesday, protest co-organizer Tamara Lich was denied bail (new window), while late last week fellow organizer Chris Barber was released on bail (new window) and was ordered to leave Ottawa.

