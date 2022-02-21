Putin recognizes independence of Russian-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine

In a lengthy televised address, Putin described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history and said eastern Ukraine was ancient Russian lands and he was confident that the Russian people would support his decision.

Putin announced his decision in phone calls to the leaders of Germany and France, who voiced disappointment, the Kremlin said. He was later shown on state television signing the decree.

Moscow's move could torpedo a last-minute bid for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine. The ruble extended its losses as Putin spoke on the issue, falling 3.3 per cent on the day to 79.83 per dollar.

Putin delivered a long televised address that ended with his announcement, delving into history as far back as the Ottoman empire and as recently as the tensions over the eastward expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) — a key irritant for Moscow in the present crisis.

Pro-Russian activists react to Putin's announcement in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Monday. Photo: (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

I deem it necessary to make a decision that should have been made a long time ago — to immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic, Putin said.

He said earlier that if Ukraine was to join NATO it would serve as a direct threat to the security of Russia.

Putin has for years worked to restore Russia's influence over nations that emerged after the collapse of the Soviet Union, with Ukraine holding an important place in his ambitions.

Russia denies any plan to attack its neighbour but has threatened unspecified military-technical action unless it receives sweeping security guarantees, including a promise that Ukraine will never join NATO.

A Ukrainian soldier on the frontline in the government-held town of Avdiyikva in the Donetsk region, partly in the hands of pro-Russian separatists. Photo: Reuters / GLEB GARANICH

Recognition of the rebel-held areas could pave the way for Moscow to send military forces into the two separatist regions — Donetsk and Luhansk — openly and argue that it is intervening as an ally to protect them against Ukraine.

A Russian parliament member and former Donetsk political leader, Alexander Borodai, has said that the separatists would then look to Russia to help them wrest control of the parts of the two regions that are still under the sway of Ukrainian forces.

