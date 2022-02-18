House of Commons cancels today’s sitting as police operations get underway

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

After several warnings, multiple police forces moved in to make arrests (new window) just after 8 a.m. ET on Friday morning. Armoured tactical vehicles were spotted in the city's downtown.

According to Ottawa police, some protesters were surrendering for arrest.

Some of the most hardcore protesters are parked in front of Parliament Hill.

Heather Bradley, director of communications for the Speaker's office, said given the exceptional circumstances, the issue was discussed with all parties and Friday's sitting is now cancelled.

House leaders had previously reached a deal to debate the use of the controversial Emergencies Act on Friday and through the weekend, from 7 a.m. ET to midnight, with a vote planned for Monday.

The extraordinary powers of the legislation (new window) have been in effect since Monday, but the Emergencies Act stipulates that the federal government also must go before Parliament to seek approval from MPs and senators.

Government House Leader Mark Holland tweeted that he hopes the debate can resume Saturday.

We are closely monitoring the police operation in downtown Ottawa today and will await further advice from security officials on Parliament Hill on when the House can reopen, he wrote.

Meanwhile, a note sent to senators on Friday morning asks them to stay away from the downtown core.

As per the Parliamentary Protective Service's (PPS) most recent email notification, a police operation is expected to take place on Wellington Street and other locations in the downtown core of Ottawa, reads the email, which was shared with Radio-Canada.

Should you be already in the precinct, please remain in the building and await further instructions from PPS officers.

Downtown Ottawa locked down

Ottawa's downtown core remains locked down Friday morning, with about 100 checkpoints preventing protesters from entering the zone.

Earlier this week, officers handed out notices to protesters and truck drivers, warning them that the new federal legislation bans travel to protest zones. It also prohibits people from bringing minors near unlawful assemblies and authorizes banks and insurance companies to freeze participants' accounts and cancel their vehicle insurance.

You will face severe penalties if you do not cease further unlawful activity and remove your vehicle and/or property immediately from all unlawful protest sites, Ottawa police tweeted Friday morning.

On Thursday, police had arrested Chris Barber and Tamara Lich (new window), key organizers of the protest convoy that began as a demonstration against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions.

Both are expected to make court appearances on Friday.

According to police, Barber is charged with counselling to commit the offence of mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobey court order and counselling to commit the offence of obstruct police.

Lich has been charged with counselling to commit the offence of mischief, police said.

Catharine Tunney (new window) · CBC News