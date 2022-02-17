  1. Home

Disney World will no longer require indoor masking for vaccinated visitors

Change in mask policy takes effect Thursday at the Florida resort and theme park

Guests wear masks to attend the official reopening day of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Disney World announced this week that it would no longer require fully vaccinated visitors to wear masks.

Photo: Associated Press / Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

Starting this week, the masks are coming off for vaccinated visitors to Walt Disney World in Florida.

The theme park resort announced Tuesday that face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with one exception. Masks will be required for visitors ages two and older on enclosed transportation, such as the resort's monorail, buses and sky gondola.

The change in mask policy takes effect starting Thursday, Disney World officials said on the resort's website.

Current guidelines require all visitors to wear masks in all indoor locations, regardless of their vaccination status.

After the new guidelines go into effect Thursday, Disney said unvaccinated visitors will need to continue wearing masks in all indoor locations.

