Windsor, Ont., woman charged after bomb threat against mayor

Windsor police said in a media release that the threat was posted Monday in a social media thread about current COVID-19 restrictions.

The threat itself targeted a residence owned by Mayor Drew Dilkens, police said.

An investigation identified a suspect who was arrested without incident on Thursday.

The accused has been charged with threats to property, and has been released on an undertaking with conditions, pending a future court appearance.

No further information has been provided, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

CBC News has contacted the mayor's office for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service's Major Crime Unit, or Crime Stoppers.

CBC News