Police increase presence in downtown Ottawa as occupation nears 4th weekend

The latest on Day 21 of the protest:

Ottawa's bylaw department warns pet owners at the protest.

The University of Ottawa has suspended in-person classes.

City council votes to overhaul its police oversight board (new window) and will choose a new chair today.

Now the city waits.

The warnings — posted online and handed out as flyers — gave protesters an updated list of rules (new window) that may apply to the occupation of some downtown streets and potential penalties under expanded federal and provincial powers.

On Thursday, the city's bylaw department explained what would happen with animals (new window) if enforcement actions separate people from their pets.

Speaking to city council on Wednesday, interim police Chief Steve Bell said police now have the resources and a plan to safely end the protest.

He would not share a timeline for that plan for operational reasons, but said police are prepared for several levels of lawful escalation, including techniques [that] are not what we're used to seeing Ottawa.

On Thursday morning, fences were being set up in front of government buildings including Parliament Hill and the Senate.

WATCH | How police may try to end the occupation:

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

After the first of the two warnings, which directly told protesters that what they were doing no longer fell under a peaceful protest, spokespeople for the organizers said they needed more people to come to the core so police would be outnumbered.

Wednesday also brought comments from federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino that several of the individuals involved in the blockade at the border crossing in Coutts, Alta., have "strong ties to a far-right extreme organization with leaders who are in Ottawa." (new window)

More leadership changes

Following Tuesday's resignation of police chief Peter Sloly, there were more leadership changes when Ottawa city council voted to overhaul its police services board (new window) Wednesday during a long and unusually emotional meeting.

It included the ouster of chair Coun. Diane Deans and the resignation of some board members in protest.

The police services board is set to meet Thursday to elect a new chair.

WATCH | A timeline of key events (new window) in Ottawa's convoy crisis:

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Meanwhile, the University of Ottawa has moved in-person classes online until Monday and is again increasing security on campus because of ongoing developments near Parliament Hill, it said on its website (new window) early Wednesday evening.

Northern parts of the campus border some of the roads closed by the protest and the city maintains that people should avoid non-essential travel downtown.

CBC News