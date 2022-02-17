Olympic wake-up call: Canada wins hockey gold, ’Big Air Mar’ races to silver in ski cross

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice, Ann-Renée Desbiens made 36 saves, and Sarah Nurse broke the record for the most points in a single Olympic Games, as Canada avenged its 2018 loss to the Americans.

It's just so good. It's a great feeling. It was one hell of an effort, Poulin said, who scored her third Olympic gold medal-winning goal. This is redemption.

To relive the gold-medal game, or anything else you missed overnight, you can watch full replays of all Olympic events here. (new window)

WATCH | 'Captain Clutch' leads Canada to another Olympic gold medal:

Thompson storms back to win silver

Marielle Thompson won a silver medal in the women's ski cross, earning her second career Olympic medal in the event.

The 29-year-old from Whistler, B.C., got off to a slow start in the final but stormed back near the end of the race, making a daring pass on the final turn to keep Canada's Olympic medal streak alive in the event.

Since ski cross was added to the Olympic programme at the 2010 Games in Vancouver, Canada has never missed a podium in the women's event. Thompson won gold at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

Fellow Canadians Courtney Hoffos, Hannah Schmidt, and Brittany Phelan — the Olympic silver medallist in 2018 — all raced in the small final, after failing to advance from the semifinal races.

WATCH | Thompson rallies to silver medal in Olympic ski cross final:

Jones rink falls short of semifinal berth

For the second consecutive Olympics, Canada's women's curling team won't play in a medal match.

Jennifer Jones' rink made easy work of Denmark in a 10-4 win on Thursday, but the Canadians needed help from other countries to make the playoffs.

Canada finished the round-robin with a 5-4 record, tied with Japan and Great Britain after each winning their final matches.

But the Canadians had the worst Draw Shot Challenge score of the three-way tie, eliminating them from contention.

The Draw Shot Challenge calculates the average distance of a team's combined Last Stone Draws — which is a single stone thrown by both teams prior to each game to determine who gets the hammer.

WATCH | Jones beats Denmark but Canadian rink eliminated from playoffs:

Freeski halfpipe final field set

Cassie Sharpe is in position to defend her Olympic title in the women's freeski halfpipe.

The 29-year-old from Comox, B.C., qualified for the final in sixth place, alongside fellow Canadians Rachael Karker and Amy Fraser.

Karker, a 24-year-old from Erin, Ont., qualified in second place in her Olympic debut, only six points shy of star Eileen Gu. Calgary's Fraser, 26, nabbed the 11th of 12 spots.

On the men's side, Calgary's Brendan Mackay was the top Canadian in qualifying, posting the fifth best score to advance to the finals.

Fellow Calgarian Noah Bowman qualified for the final in sixth place, while Simon d'Artois of Whistler, B.C., rounded out the Canadian contingent qualifying in eighth place.

WATCH | Defending Olympic champ Cassie Sharpe qualifies for freeski halfpipe final:

Schizas wraps up debut Olympics

Oakville, Ont., figure skater Madeline Schizas finished up her first Olympics by skating in the individual free skate program, posting a score of 115.03.

The event continues live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, and CBC Gem (new window).

The 19-year-old skated to Madame Butterfly by Giacomo Puccini, and got off to a great start nailing triple lutz-triple toe loop in her opening jump — a move she had planned in the short program, but instead stepped out of it and did a double toe loop instead.

I'm going to be honest. It was a disappointing performance. A very disappointing score for me, Schizas told CBC Sports' Elladj Balde, adding she was pleased to land the jump she missed in the short program.

But I'm going to try and come back stronger for the world championships. It's my Olympic debut. I think qualifying for the free skate was an accomplishment in itself.

Scott top Canadian in 1,000m

Alexa Scott was the top Canadian in the 1,000 metres in her Olympic debut.

The 20-year-old from Clandeboye, Man., posted a time of one minute 15.79 seconds to finish in 12th place.

Maddison Pearman of Ponoka, Alta., finished in 26th place in her first Olympics. The 26-year-old also skated in the 1,500 metres last week, placing 24th.

Shiffrin suffers 3rd DNF in Beijing Games

American star Mikaela Shiffrin missed another gate in women's alpine skiing, this time in the second leg of the combined event.

The 26-year-old three-time Olympic medallist also posted DNFs in the slalom and giant slalom, both of which she'd previously held the Olympic title.

Toronto's Roni Remme, the lone Canadian in the event, also posted a DNF.

WATCH | Shiffrin skis out again, won't claim individual medal at Beijing 2022:

