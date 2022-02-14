Ontario to remove vaccine passport system on March 1, masking requirements to remain in place

In a news release, the province said despite removing the vaccine passport system, businesses and other settings may choose to continue to require proof of vaccination.

It noted masking requirements will remain in place at this time, with a specific timeline to lift this measure to be communicated at a later date.

All capacity limits in restaurants, bars, cinemas and gyms will be lifted as of Thursday, a move that was set to take effect on Feb. 21.

Like all of you I've waited a long time for this news, but please never doubt that the steps we took together, as difficult as they were, were absolutely necessary and saved tens of thousands of lives, Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference.

Ford said with hospitalizations continuing on a downward trend, the province will not need to require three doses of vaccine in any sort of passport system.

I think we're going in the right direction, and I'm confident if we keep going down this path, there won't be a reason for it, he said.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said proof of vaccination, which was first implemented in the province in September, has served its purpose.

We have the level of protection we need to remove public health restrictions, Moore said at the news conference.

Starting Feb. 17, capacity limits will be removed at a host of indoor settings where proof of vaccination is required, including:

Restaurants, bars and other food establishments without dancing.

Retailers, including shopping malls.

Gyms and non-spectator areas of sports facilities.

Movie theatres.

Meeting and event spaces.

Museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos and similar attractions.

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments.

Religious services, rites and ceremonies.

As well, social gathering limits will increase to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Organized public events will be capped at 50 people indoors, with no limit outdoors.

Capacity limits at sports arenas, concert venues and theatres meanwhile will be capped at 50 per cent.

At the press conference, Ford said the decision to further ease public health measures was not a result of pressure from the blockades that have happened in Windsor or the protesters who have been in Ottawa for weeks.

The premier declared a state of emergency (new window) on Friday in response to convoy protests against public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Today's announcement is not because of what's happening in Ottawa or Windsor but in spite of it, Ford said.

We're moving forward as a province and a country, and this chaos is not going to be tolerated, I promise you that.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the province reported 1,540 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, of which 402 were in intensive care.

That's down from the 1,704 hospitalizations and 414 ICU patients reported Saturday, though not all hospitals share data on weekends.

The province also saw 18 more deaths linked to COVID-19, pushing the official death toll to 12,093.

Nearly 31.3 million vaccine doses have been administered, with 89.4 per cent of Ontarians five years and over having one dose and 84.9 per cent having two.

