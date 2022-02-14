RCMP arrest 4 people for mischief at border protests in Surrey, B.C.

Meanwhile, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is telling travellers to avoid the Pacific Highway border crossing as vaccine mandate protesters continue to block highways on Sunday.

It comes a day after protests against public health measures (new window) brought hundreds of demonstrators to the border crossing, with officers saying some broke barricades during the rally.

A number of protesters remained overnight, according to Mounties, who say the road leading to the crossing remains closed as of 3 p.m. PT.

Surrey RCMP say that there are significant traffic delays near the border and are recommending drivers take alternate routes.

Des manifestants qui s'opposent aux mandats de vaccination au Canada bloquent des routes près du poste-frontière Pacific Highway à Surrey, en Colombie-Britannique, dimanche. Photo: Radio-Canada / Andrew Lee

Police continue to monitor the situation alongside our provincial and federal RCMP partners as well as the Canada Border Services Agency, a Surrey RCMP spokesperson said in a statement.

On Saturday, the force said protests in Surrey have been mainly peaceful, but some people breached police barricades and drove in the opposite direction along 176 Street. Police said at the time they were investigating and that the behaviour created unsafe conditions.

Police did not immediately provide details on Sunday about who was arrested for mischief and if those arrested were still in custody or had been released.

The CBSA said in a statement on Sunday that the border crossing remains open at this time, but is experiencing significant delay due to the protests.

Des manifestants qui appellent à la fin des mandats de vaccination, et d'autres mesures sanitaires, se sont regroupés un deuxième jour d'affilé près du poste-frontière Pacific Highway à Surrey. Photo: La Presse canadienne / Andrew Lee

Travellers should use an alternative processing site due to protest activities, a CBSA spokesperson said in a statement. The ports of Aldergrove and Abbotsford-Huntington are the closest alternative processing sites for commercial traffic.

The spokesperson encouraged commuters and travellers to check the CBSA website (new window) for current wait times and conditions.

The CBSA recognizes border disruptions affect both travellers and industry and is working collaboratively with law enforcement partners to restore normal border operations at affected ports of entry as quickly as possible, the spokesperson said.

Rallies against public health measures have entered their third week (new window) across the country with some observers reporting threatening behaviour (new window) from demonstrators. Numerous noise complaints have been filed over loud honking.

CBC News