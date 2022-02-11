Manitoba to drop capacity limits next week, eliminate mask requirements by mid-March

The province also intends to remove all proof of vaccination requirements on March 1, which means vaccination cards will no longer be needed.

All restrictions will end March 15.

Today we offer hope to those who have been waiting for a long time to see that light at the end of the tunnel, Premier Heather Stefanson said at a news conference.

The restrictions have placed many burdens on Manitobans, and now that we see the pressure of our hospital systems starting to ease, it's our responsibility of government to ease those restrictions on Manitobans.

On Tuesday, pandemic capacity limits will be dropped for restaurants, licensed premises, entertainment venues, indoor and outdoor sporting events and casinos and gatherings at private residences.

They will also be removed for outdoor public gatherings.

Indoor public gathering limits will be removed if proof of vaccination is required to enter. If not, the limit will be 50 people.

Anyone age 12 to 17 who is participating in indoor sports and recreation will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination or recent testing.

There are no changes to retail and personal services until March.

Also as of Tuesday, unvaccinated close contacts of a person who tests positive for COVID-19 will no longer be required to self-isolate.

Public health continues to recommend self-isolation for people who live in a household with someone who has symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19, but it will no longer be required.

Self-isolation requirements for people entering the province will also be discontinued. However, anyone travelling from international destinations will continue to be required to meet requirements under the federal Quarantine Act. (new window)

Public health orders restricting travel to northern Manitoba remain in place.

Based on the information and data monitored by public health, we are seeing strong signals that the Omicron wave has peaked and is now having a reduced impact here in Manitoba, said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer.

I want to remind Manitobans that this is an important time of transition and we still need to get vaccinated, wear a mask and do simple but important things like washing our hands and staying home when we are sick. We need to remain cautious about gathering sizes, even as we shift from public health rules to public health recommendations.

The changes will include moving Manitoba to the yellow caution level under the province's pandemic response system (new window) from the current restricted orange level.

Schools will also return to yellow, which means cohorts are only required in kindergarten to Grade 6. Masks are required indoors for staff and students but will not be required during physical education classes.

Medical masks will be recommended but no longer required for school staff.

In some settings, such as personal care homes, shelters and health-care facilities, public health officials have continued to work with facilities to notify close contacts of people who test positive, but that will end on March 8, the province said in a news release.

The Manitoba Health Coalition, a non-profit health-care advocacy group, released a statement on Friday expressing its disappointment with the changes.

It suggested the province is responding to the anti-restrictions convoy set up outside the legislative building in Winnipeg.

It is disheartening that the provincial government has chosen to reject the reality facing our health-care system in favour of catering to extreme voices that do not reflect the view of Manitobans, coalition provincial director Thomas Linner saud in a news release.

Patients are still being transferred out of their home communities for critical care due to staff shortages and overwhelmed hospitals in the province, while the backlog for surgical and diagnostic tests remains in excess of 150,000 because of the ongoing demand on the system, he said.

There have been 22 deaths due to COVID-19 this week alone, he said.

The protest movement camped outside the legislative building has blocked access to health facilities, schools and the Emerson border crossing to the United States. This is not a movement that deserves to be catered to with political victories that will hurt families, overworked and understaffed front-line health-care workers and the most vulnerable Manitobans, he said in the news release.

Manitobans deserve better.

Darren Bernhardt (new window) · CBC News