Ontario declares state of emergency in response to convoy protests

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Friday morning while protest blockades continue to shut down parts of Ottawa's city core and portions of Windsor's Ambassador Bridge.

Meanwhile, more protests are expected at Queen's Park in downtown Toronto, forcing police to close off several roads in the surrounding area.

At a press conference Friday, Ford said he will convene cabinet and urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure.

This will include protecting international border crossings, 400-series highways, airports, ports, bridges and railways. It will also include protecting the safe and essential movement of ambulatory and medical services, public transit, municipal and provincial roadways, as well as pedestrian walkways, Ford said.

Fines for non-compliance will be severe, with a maximum penalty of $100,000 and up to a year imprisonment. We will also provide additional authority to consider taking away the personal and commercial licenses of anyone who doesn't comply with these orders.

Ford is speaking at a 10:30 a.m. ET news conference, joined by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, Attorney General Doug Downey and Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney. You can watch the news conference live in this story.

Ford has faced criticism for not doing more to stop the so-called convoy protest in Ottawa, which is now set to enter its third weekend.

He has told the protesters, who are opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and public health measures brought in by governments to curb the spread of the virus, to end their blockades and go home. However, his government also declined a third invitation (new window) to participate in trilateral talks to deal with ongoing protests, sources told CBC News on Thursday.

So far, Ford's government hasn't significantly altered its plan (new window) to ease public health measures — though Ford said Friday that Ontario is on track to very soon remove almost all restrictions for businesses as a part of our reopening plan, and is working on a plan to remove the vaccine passport system.

This is great news and a sign of just how far we have come together in this fight, Ford said.

Meanwhile, policing resources are being deployed in Windsor, Ont., to the area of the Ambassador Bridge, where protests against COVID-19 public health restrictions have been snarling cross-border traffic since Monday.

The protest has disrupted traffic along the crucial trucking route that connects Windsor and Detroit, prompting escalating concern over the impact on the auto industry, which has idled some plants (new window), and Canada-U.S. trade overall (new window).

CBC News