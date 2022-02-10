City of Windsor requests injunction to end Ambassador Bridge blockade of Ontario-U.S. traffic

The latest developments:

Windsor, Ont., mayor says city is seeking injunction against Ambassador Bridge protesters.

Protesters block only street leading to side entrance to Ambassador Bridge.

Prime minister, Ontario premier have late phone call Wednesday about bridge blockade.

CBSA says bridge " temporarily closed (new window) ," diverts commercial traffic to Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia.

Protesters block portion of Highway 402 heading toward Blue Water Bridge, say OPP.

Blue Water bridge experiencing three-hour delay for commercial traffic.

Dilkens told a news briefing Thursday that he hopes the injunction will be before a Superior Court judge later today.

Protesters in Windsor, Ont., have completely blocked off the only side-street entrance to the Ambassador Bridge, a major U.S.-Canada trade route, on Thursday as rallies against pandemic mandates continued into their fourth day.

During the first three days, Windsor police were able to keep one side street entrance to the bridge clear for the slow trickle of traffic.

However, overnight Wednesday and early Thursday morning, protesters moved to block an area of the street (new window), forcing transport trucks and other traffic to a halt in the city's downtown core. The main artery to the bridge, Huron Church Road, has been blocked since Monday afternoon.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and officials aee giving an update on the protests at 2 p.m. ET, and CBC is carrying it live.

One truck driver told CBC News he has been stuck in city traffic for more than seven hours.

CBC News witnessed an increased presence of Ontario Provincial Police at the protest sites in Windsor on Thursday.

Protester says interaction with police 'a standoff'

Protester Manbae Singh-Gall was in the first vehicle parked and blocking the road to a side entrance to the bridge Thursday. He said protesters were able to block the street despite the heavy police presence.

It was a standoff, but we had grit and spirit, they have salaries, he said. If they can run shifts, we can run shifts.

The west-end Windsor resident said he's been at the protests since Monday afternoon and his comrades are bringing more supplies.

WATCH | Protesters blocking another key road speak with police:

I want the right of choice. I don't mind the vaccine. I don't like them telling me, Singh-Gail said, adding he is not vaccinated, but only due to laziness.

My family lives in India. I haven't been in five years, he said, adding he couldn't visit for the last two year due to pandemic restrictions.

When asked what protesters want, Singh-Gall said, Negotiation, middle ground, listen to us and we'll listen to you. Wise words prevail when leaders meet on the trail.

WATCH | Demonstrator says protest is for everyone's freedom, but trucker caught in traffic disagrees:

There is no access into Canada coming from the U.S. via the Ambassador Bridge, which remains temporarily closed, according to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Sarnia bridge traffic also snarled

Officials continue to direct commercial vehicles to the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia, Ont., but a portion of Highway 402 en route to that international crossing has been blocked since Thursday (new window) by protesters with farming equipment and other vehicles.

Blue Water Bridge is experiencing major delays, up to three hours, for commercial traffic.

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca visited Windsor on Thursday, and was critical of Premier Doug Ford for using weak language in the face of protests in Windsor and Ottawa, where demonstartions have been going on for over two weeks.

I know Mayor [Drew] Dilkens and everyone else involved is working hard to untangle this really tough situation, but there are measures — I'm a former transportation minister — you can't block a controlled access in Ontario, a highway in Ontario without there being repercussions. We need real leadership from Doug Ford right now, Del Duca said to CBC News.

WATCH | Ontario Liberal leader suggests strategies to stop protests blocking the bridge:

Del Duca said he'd meet with local residents and business owners, but not protesters.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, and Windsor-Essex MPPs Lisa Gretzky (Windsor—West), Taras Natyshak (Essex) and Percy Hatfield (Windsor—Tecumseh) have written to the premier, urging him to end the blockade.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ford spoke about the protest late Wednesday, sharing tweets following the discussion.

The blockades in Windsor and Ottawa are endangering jobs, impeding trade, threatening the economy, and obstructing our communities. They must stop. I spoke about that with [Premier Doug Ford] tonight — our teams will keep working to support Ontarians and get the situation under control, Trudeau tweeted.

We will continue working together to support our police forces as they manage these situations. We both agreed this must come to an end, said Ford in his tweet.

On Wednesday, Windsor police and Dilkens requested support from the province, including an additional 100 officers, vehicles and intelligence support.

