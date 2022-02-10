Federal Conservatives call on anti-vaccine mandate protesters to go home

Bergen, who has called the convoy a passionate, patriotic and peaceful group of Canadians concerned about freedom at a time of COVID restrictions, said the protesters have made their point to parliamentarians and the Conservative Party will take up their fight in the House of Commons instead.

The anti-mandate protest that started in Ottawa has spread to Windsor and Coutts, Alta., disrupting the flow of goods and crippling Canada-U.S. trade.

Protesters and police near the Ambassador Bridge on Tuesday morning in Windsor. Photo: Radio-Canada / Elvis Nouemsi Njiké

In a message aimed at protesters, Bergen said "the time has come for you to take down the barricades, stop the disruptive action and come together.

The economy you want to see reopened is hurting. You protested because you love your country and you want your freedoms back. That message has been heard.

Bergen said barricades and trucks should be removed for the sake of the economy and because it's the right thing to do.

During the weeks-long protest in the nation's capital, Bergen posed for pictures and dined with some convoy members. Citing internal emails, the Globe and Mail has reported that Bergen was previously reluctant to tell the truckers to go home, and preferred instead to make the issue Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's problem.

Other prominent Conservatives — including MP Pierre Poilievre, a candidate for the party's permanent leadership — have closely associated themselves with the convoy and its call for an end to federal COVID-19 restrictions.

Miramichi-Grand-Lake MP Jake Stewart (right) and Ottawa-area MP Pierre Poilievre (center) pose with truckers on January 29. Photo: Twitter/Jake Stewart

Poilievre has said the convoy represents the people who want to stand and speak for their freedoms and all those that our government and our media have insulted and left behind.

Freedom, not fear, Poilievre said in a recent speech. Truckers, not Trudeau.

Bergen also tabled a motion in the Commons today that calls on Prime Minister Trudeau and his cabinet to drop all federal pandemic restrictions and transition to a post-COVID society as quickly as possible.

Bergen said Omicron infections are on the decline, Canada is among the world's most vaccinated countries and promising new therapeutics that significantly reduce the likelihood of severe disease and death are starting to roll out.

She said that gives Ottawa the leeway to do away with years-long limits on travel. Bergen also called for an end to vaccine mandates for the travelling public, federal public servants and workers in federally regulated industries.

Bergen said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and other provincial health officials have signalled it's time to rethink Canada's approach to COVID-19. Trudeau should heed their call to re-examine pandemic measures during the next phase of the health crisis, Bergen said.

I know they have faith in science and so should this prime minister. Science is not a prop. It can't be pulled out and then put away only when it serves the prime minister's political interest, she said.

Echoing recent recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO), Bergen said the federal government should in turn drop its testing requirements for incoming travellers.

Ottawa requires that all international travellers get a pre-departure molecular test before boarding a flight to Canada or crossing the Canada-U.S. border by land. Last year, the federal government added another layer of testing, requiring that travellers also get a test on arrival. International travellers from non-U.S. destinations have to quarantine at home while they wait for results.

WHO questions value of travel restrictions

The program is meant to keep infected people out of Canada and track new variants. But with Omicron circulating widely here at home, infectious disease experts have questioned the value of this costly regime.

The WHO has urged member countries to lift or ease international travel bans because they do not provide added value and continue to contribute to the economic and social stress.

Conservative MP Luc Berthold, the party's Quebec critic, said the vast majority of Canadians have dutifully followed public health advice and have gotten their COVID-19 shots. He said the federal government should reward a pandemic-weary country by easing restrictions now that cases are on the decline.

We were promised that life would return to normal but unfortunately that's not been the case, Berthold said. The federal government is the only government in the country that refuses to give Canadians hope.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said he understands Canadians' feelings of pandemic fatigue.

We are all tired, health care workers are exhausted, businesses have struggled and closed down and our mental health has declined, he said.

Duclos said that while the restrictions have been tough to endure, it's prudent to maintain some limits while the pandemic climate is still so tenuous. He said Canada has fared well by listening to public health experts.

Duclos said Ottawa will assess the latest evidence before deciding whether to relax or adjust border measures. He said the government would move forward on the transition to a sustainable and responsible management of COVID-19 in the weeks ahead.

Some of the most disruptive restrictions — lockdowns, curfews, limits on social gatherings and vaccine passports for non-essential businesses — have been imposed by provincial governments. Federal actions have been largely limited to the border, domestic travel and policies directed at federal workers.

Some provinces, notably Alberta and Saskatchewan, have signalled they will begin to drop restrictions in the weeks ahead. Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer, said last week Canadians will have to learn to live with this virus and to be less fearful of it.

