B.C. man ordered not to discuss or share social media posts about COVID-19 vaccine with 11-year-old son

In a decision released this week (new window), Kelowna provincial court Judge Cathaline Heinrichs sided with a mother who wanted to have her son vaccinated over the objections of her ex-husband.

Heinrichs followed the lead of other provincial court judges across the country in concluding that getting the vaccine is in the child's best interest.

But the judge said the child — known as NW — was caught up in the tension and polarization that this issue has caused between the warring exes and ordered the father to stay silent.

While at age 11, N.W. may start wading in to making medical decisions for himself, I am not satisfied that he has maturity to understand and appreciate the significance of the recommendations and public health orders made by the public health office, nor the psychological, emotional and social benefits of receiving the vaccination, Heinrichs wrote.

He thinks the vaccine is experimental, which it is not. It has now been applied globally on millions of people, with effective results.

'His father has a fake vaccine passport': mom

The father — JW — and mother — TK — separated in 2016; both parents share guardianship of NW.

The ruling came after an application by the mother to allow her to arrange vaccination for the child.

According to the decision, NW believes that the vaccine is too new to know the long-term impacts ... and that the risk of harm from the vaccine outweighs the possible benefit he may receive from the vaccine.

The father also believes NW has natural immunity after recovering from COVID-19 in recent weeks.

'This must be stressful for him'

The legal battle followed a pattern similar to other family court cases across the country, with the judge rejecting the father's attempt to introduce various scientific documents, links, and purported expert opinions attempting to support the inefficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are problems with the admissibility of information that is printed from the Internet or is submitted with the intent of offering an opinion to the court, without meeting the requirements of expert evidence, Heinrichs wrote.

I have not considered the purported medical or scientific information in my decision.

