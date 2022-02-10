’My hair’s been falling out’: Nurses hit with protest stress after 2 years of COVID

Hospital staff have cared for patients throughout the pandemic, but the situation reached a crisis point (new window) in this past wave with severe staff shortages, outbreaks, and new COVID-19 hospitalization records. Ottawa set a new pandemic high with 142 patients hospitalized with active COVID on Jan. 16.

Less than two weeks after that record was set, the convoy arrived and the ongoing protest began focused on ending COVID-19 rules across Canada (new window).

The protest has now reached its 14th day forcing the closure of downtown streets, businesses and services, while leaving locals scared and frustrated (new window) — including nurses.

I'm stressed going home. I'm stressed coming back from work. It's been awful. My hair's been falling out, said Andrea Waddell, a nurse at The Ottawa Hospital who uses public transit to commute.

Waddell has relied on rideshares since the protest began because of the protest's impact on public transit, and has often arrived to work early in fear of potential traffic delays.

That extra level of tiredness, it slows you down naturally and it takes you longer to do simple tasks, Waddell said.

Nurse Vanessa Rondeau says she, like some other Ottawa residents, has been harassed for wearing a mask outside on the street (new window). After spending two years on the front lines of the pandemic, she says this treatment has begun to affect her work.

The protests have definitely made it worse, Rondeau said. I do find myself a little bit more put out at work, a little bit shorter.

Rondeau, who works at The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus, said the number of people protesting COVID-19 health measures, including vaccine mandates, has left her feeling defeated.

On my way home from work, it's hard to see people [protest]. It almost feels like they're opposed to what I'm doing, she said.

Protests have made things 'even more difficult'

The protest has also affected staff at both the Élisabeth Bruyère Hospital and its sister campus, the Saint-Vincent Hospital near Bronson Avenue, according to the hospital's administration (new window). Both are near the core.

It's making a difficult situation even more difficult, said Rachel Muir, an Ottawa nurse who also heads the local bargaining unit of the Ontario Nurses Association.

Muir said there are several nurses who live downtown and have lost multiple nights of sleep because of the honking, which has only recently been silenced thanks to a court injunction. (new window)

Health-care staff are also concerned the protests, made up of large crowds of people refusing to wear face coverings, will lead to a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations — overloading a health-care system already functioning beyond capacity (new window), she said.

Ultimately, all we want to do is care for people and do what we do, Muir said.