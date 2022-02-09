Despite pandemic, Canada’s population grows at fastest rate in G7: censusSocial Sharing

The newly released census numbers put Canada's population at 36,991,981 in the spring of last year, with close to 27.3 million Canadians living in one of Canada's 41 large urban centres.

There are approximately 1.8 million more people living in Canada than there were five years ago.

The region of Canada that saw the most growth is the Maritimes. The region grew at a faster pace than the Prairie provinces for the first time since the 1940s, with much of that growth attributed to immigration from abroad as well as migration within the country.

Other census highlights:

Yukon's population grew at the fastest pace nationally, with a growth rate of 12.1 per cent.

Newfoundland and Labrador was the only province to see its population decline from 2016 to 2021, falling by 1.8 per cent.

The province with the fastest growth rate was Prince Edward Island, which grew at a rate of eight per cent.

Despite the pandemic, Canada's population grew at almost twice the pace of other G7 countries from 2016 to 2021.

Immigration — not birth rate — was the driver in Canada's population growth from 2016 to 2021. It was also the main reason for a slowdown since 2020, because of border restrictions imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Peter Zimonjic (new window) · CBC News