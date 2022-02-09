Canada’s Steven Dubois wins short track Olympic silver medal

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Dubois crossed the finish line in two minutes 9.254 seconds to earn Canada's second silver of these Winter Games and eighth medal overall.

South Korea's Hwan Dae-Heon posted a winning time of 2:09.219 while Semen Elistratov of Russian Olympic Committee (2:09.267) collected bronze at Capital Indoor Stadium.

The 15th-ranked Dubois arrived at the Olympics coming off his first individual medal of the season with a silver performance in the 500 to wrap up the World Cup season in Dordrecht, Netherlands.

A substitute with the 2018 Olympic team in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the 24-year-old was fourth in the 1,500 at the 2019 world championships in Sofia, Bulgaria and the following year picked up silver in a triple-medal effort at the Four Continents Championships in Montreal.

In Wednesday's final, Dubois started conservatively in the back of the 10-man field, moved to sixth with nine of the 13 ½ laps remaining and jumped to second with eight laps remaining. In a frenetic final lap, the Canadian held off Elistratov at the line in a photo finish.

Dubois teammates, Pascal Dion and Charles Hamelin, who won 2014 Olympic gold in the distance, exited earlier in Wednesday's event.

CBC Sports